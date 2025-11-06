‘Thank You, Lord!’: Hunter Missing For 20 Days Found Alive as God Intervenes With Stunning Miracle

“Thank you, Lord!”

Those were the words of a hunter who recently went missing and found himself lost in the woods of California.

Ron Dailey, 65, wandered for 20 days and was found alive Saturday after initially planning just a one-day hunting expedition in the Sierra National Forest, ABC7 reported.

When Dailey didn’t return home, his family contacted authorities, and a search commenced. He found himself with a destroyed vehicle and no way to navigate out of the situation.

Fortunately, Dailey had enough food for around two weeks and used his car as shelter.

At first, he waited for help, but he told ABC7 he came to a realization: “You either try to walk out or you’re going to sit here and die.”

Over his weeks in the woods, he lost his phone, trekked miles, and relied heavily on prayer. And it was that invoking of God that helped him get through — even when the situation seemed impossible.

Dailey started praying for a miracle as soon as his legs began to give out, according to The New York Post.

“I can’t hardly walk anymore, Lord, you gotta help me Father God,” Dailey told God, noting what happened next. “I raised my head up, there was a car with headlights on and I go, ‘Oh God, thank you, Lord.'”

Other hunters found him last weekend, and he’s now being monitored by doctors.

His wife, Glenda, reportedly also relied on prayer every day he was missing, posting flyers to Facebook to try to raise awareness.

“I want to thank everyone for all the support and love that we received while we patiently waited for Ron,” she wrote on Facebook. “God has answered the prayers of so many of us. He is going to be shocked when I show him all of the people who searched for him. He is resting and will share what happened very soon.”

She concluded her message with a powerful reminder: “God still does miracles, and we have just been shown one.”

As the number of voices facing big-tech censorship continues to grow, please sign up for Faithwire’s daily newsletter and download the CBN News app, developed by our parent company, to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.