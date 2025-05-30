A Revival Is Stirring in Spartanburg, SC: 'We Give All Glory to God'

Locals are calling it the beginning of a revival, and it's bringing churches from all over South Carolina together for a big crusade in June.

Evangelist Jacob Ebersole of World Harvest Ministry says something special is happening in upstate South Carolina.

"What's happening right now is something that we couldn't even dream or imagine. We give all glory to God. People all the way from Greenville, Spartanburg, Anderson, Gaffney, honestly all the way to Myrtle Beach and even into other states, North Carolina, are getting word of this crusade that is coming June 6th, 7th and 8th to Spartanburg," Ebersole said.

For two years, Ebersole's been holding events to inspire and equip the local church for this 3-day Gospel outreach that he says is stoking the fires of revival.

"And it's something that is kind of blowing our minds. People are getting saved in the highways and the byways, in the prisons, but not only getting saved, going on mission, getting plane tickets to some of our crusades overseas. There has been prophetic words that the upstate of South Carolina would be a light unto the nations. And we are starting to step into that now," he said.

Ebersole, an international evangelist who's preached all over the world, said it was time to shine the light of Christ in his hometown.

"We're going to go throughout the inner city and reach the city with the power of the Gospel. The event starts that night, June 6th at 7 p.m., but every night starting at 5:30pm we're going to feed the city. We're trying to feed 3-to-4,000 people per night. It's something that the churches have come together to pull off. It's a massive undertaking. So, every night at 5:30 p.m., there'll be food. The first night, June 6th is when the Jesus March happens. If you want to be a part of the Gospel choir, come early every night before 7 p.m. and take front row and center, and we're going to worship together," Ebersole said.

And what's so unique about this event is the unity. Congregations, big and small, are crossing racial and denominational lines to preach the Gospel.

"Literally churches from Spartanburg County, the inner city where the crusade's going to happen, have come together, all different backgrounds, denominations breaking down racial barriers, but not just the inner city of Spartanburg, Spartanburg County into Greenville, Gaffney, Anderson, like I said, all the way to North Carolina, Myrtle Beach. It's the Lord doing it. But it has definitely been something that we've worked very hard for," he said.



Their main goal – to see as many people come to Jesus as possible.

"Listen, we do these big crusades to see lost people saved, but we have to make sure that they are discipled. And so, I thank God that we have an army that has risen up in this area to do that once this crusade wraps up," Ebersole said.

But Ebersole says they have no plans to stop after the Spartanburg crusade. "We're heading to the capital of South Carolina, and after that, we plan on hitting the 12 major cities all across the state. But the Columbia Crusade will most likely happen in the fall. So, we're not stopping in Spartanburg. It is go time," he said.

The Spartanburg crusade is June 6th-8th at the fairgrounds in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Click here for more information.