Police Search for Motive that Fueled Trans Shooter at Catholic School: 'Pure Indiscriminate Hate'

Police are still working to learn what led to Wednesday's shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis, MN. Investigators are combing through documents and other material left behind by the killer. They say the main theme is hate.

The shooting left 18, mostly children, injured and two dead.

Eight-year-old Fletcher Merkel's father shared how friends and family will remember his son. "Fletcher loved his family, friends, fishing, cooking, and any sport that he was allowed to play," said Jesse Merkel.

The family of Harper Moyski is also grieving and released a statement. "Harper was a bright, joyful, and deeply loved ten-year-old whose laughter, kindness, and spirit touched everyone who knew her," it read in part. "No family should ever have to endure this kind of pain."

Investigators found 116 rifle rounds at the school parish and three shotgun shells. They say the shooter had three weapons and died by suicide.

Officials describe acts of heroism inside the church as children sought to protect each other.

"We had one kid that covered up another kid and took a shotgun blast to his back and things like that," described Marty Scheerer, Chief of Hennepin County EMS. "They were helping each other out."

One pediatric nurse rushed to her hospital, not aware that her own daughter was a victim. The girl is now recovering from surgery.

The suspect is 23-year-old Robin Westman, born Robert Westman, a former student at the school.

Police say Westman had no prior criminal record and had recently purchased the guns legally.

"The shooter wanted to kill children, defenseless children," said Joseph Thompson, Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Minnesota. "The shooter was obsessed with the idea of killing children."

They're going through Westman's writings and other evidence to find a motive.

"Pure indiscriminate hate. The shooter expressed hate towards almost every group imaginable," said Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara. "There appears to be only one group that the shooter didn't hate. One group of people that the shooter admired. The group were the school shooters and the mass murderers that are notorious in this country."

Details from the shooter's alleged journals have been leaking out too, indicating a disturbed mind. Pastor Josh Howerton of Lakepointe Church in Texas points to what he describes as indications of demonic influence.

"Sometimes, the existence of demons is one of the strongest arguments for the existence of God and the truth of Christianity. Tragically, this is one of those moments," Howerton writes. "This drawing is from Minnesota shooter's journal. The shooter described himself as being 'controlled like a computer.'"

(Content warning: this post contains some dark info from the shooter.)

Meanwhile, some are criticizing Minnesota Governor Tim Walz for failing to act on concerns that were brought to him in 2023. A resurfaced letter shows the Minnesota Catholic Conference expressing an urgent need for better security at Catholic and other private schools.

Minneapolis police have stepped up patrols at Annunciation Catholic School and say there are plans to expand patrols at all schools in the weeks ahead.