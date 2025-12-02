'Nothing but a Miracle': Cops Save Unconscious Man From Burning Car With Seconds to Spare

Police officers in New Jersey recently rescued a man from a burning car in a harrowing ordeal some are calling “a miracle.”

Dashcam and bodycam video captured the moment police approached a burning car on Nov. 9, just before it was totally enveloped in flames.

The driver, Safwan Islam, 26, reportedly had a medical incident that led the car to crash into a tree. After the accident, the iPhone’s “Call After Severe Crash” feature automatically alerted 911 and cops then saved his life, WABC-TV reported.

Fortunately, South Brunswick Police Officers Yash Shroff and Thomas Sites arrived on the scene and immediately took action.

They broke a window after seeing Islam unconscious and bleeding inside the vehicle. It quickly became apparent the situation was serious, as the car began to smoke.

With just seconds to spare, the officers saved Islam. They somehow were able to drag him away from the vehicle — and just in time, as it suddenly burst into flames.

“[I’m] just glad we got him out,” Shroff told WABC-TV. “It was just in time.”

Islam’s dad, Naushad, called the ordeal “nothing but a miracle.”

NEW VIDEO RELEASED

Update - 26 year old driver who had been critically injured in a crash on November 9th, has been released from the hospital. He continues his recovery at his home.

New BWC is released showing the rescue by Officer Thomas Sites and Officer Yash Shroff. pic.twitter.com/HPJT1pk1gm — So Brunswick PD (@SoBrunswickPD) November 24, 2025

And South Brunswick police agree.

“This is a miracle by every aspect of the word ‘miracle,'” they said in a statement. “And the officers’ actions are heroic. As you can see in the video, it’s pretty dramatic, how the flames are leaping at their feet as they’re pulling him out.”

Police continued, “Within seconds, that scene turns… to a fully engulfed car fire. This is a miracle — a Thanksgiving miracle, I call it.”

Islam is expected to fully recover.

