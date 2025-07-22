NC Triplets Are Taking Social Media By Storm, Sharing The Love of Jesus and 'Living Out Their Faith'

In just the last year, a set of triplets has exploded on social media reaching more than 355,000 followers. The Helms brothers from Denver, North Carolina, are using Instagram to pray, have fun and tell people about Jesus.

About a year ago, their parents gave the 18-year-old identical triplets, Gage, Till and Kaden, the green light to get on social media–never dreaming they'd become literal overnight sensations.

"We always talked to people about Jesus in person and stuff and we knew social media was blowing up and we never had it our whole life so, we were like, we can use it for a good purpose," Gage said.

"So, we started then and made one video that really took everything off. It was a back-to-school video, (about) how just to let your light shine, let Jesus shine through you," he told CBN News.

"So, we made that video and then we posted it, and we went to sleep. It was at night; it was like 9 at night and then we woke up and it just blew up!" Kaden recalled.

"And we were like, what just happened? We had a 100,000 views in eight hours. It was crazy and God just blessed it. So, then we were like, alright guys, we should actually do this," he continued.

Since then, 3n1trilogy as they're known on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok have been posting nearly every day. The brothers say their topics, which range from handling peer pressure to dating advice, come easy to them.

"We usually do what we're struggling on or what we're thinking about," Till told us. "For a long time, in the beginning at school, we were like, what are people struggling with? A lot of people don't have hope, so we need to talk about hope. And then we were like, a lot of people are having doubt, they're doubting God. So, we were like, we can really talk about doubt because everybody doubts at some point. So, then we just started going from there," Till said.

Once the guys find a scripture and a topic for their daily devotional, all they need is a great location.

They just happen to live next to beautiful Lake Norman near Charlotte, North Carolina and CBN News was fortunate enough to be there as they taped one of their videos:

The Helms Triplets: "Yo, what's up everybody, this video is for all the youth out there and we want to share a Bible verse with you guys....Romans 12:2 says...Do not conform to the pattern of this world but be transformed by the renewing of your mind, then you will be able to test and approve what God's will is His good, pleasing and perfect will."

Although the boys have many followers their own age, some of their biggest fans are moms.

"Some of our friends will be like, yeah, my mom follows you guys, and she sends me all these videos," Till said.

When the triplets aren't posting videos, they're wrestling. All three have won numerous awards in high school and plan to wrestle together this fall at Gardner Webb University.

Their mom, Charity Estes, says she's not surprised they chose wrestling. Born prematurely, they literally had to fight for their lives.

"They were born at 28 weeks, and they only weighed two pounds. They had small issues. I mean, they were on ventilators early on and they had their struggles, but they all came home completely healthy, no issues whatsoever," she told CBN News. "And I'm like, you're here for a reason. You have a purpose. And don't take that for granted that you get to wrestle, that you get to be a healthy, smart teenage boy. We're blessed. And I'll never take that for granted," she said.

The guys say wrestling has also taught them spiritual lessons.

"The Bible says that we don't wrestle against flesh and blood, but against principalities and darkness. So, this is a spiritual fight. Yeah, we're wrestling someone, physically, a person but we're also wrestling against the darkness and spiritual," Till said.

Although the world maybe just getting to know the Helms triplets, their mom and stepdad say their love for Jesus and preaching started at an early age.

"No credit deserved here, as you well know, it's all about what God chooses to do. He many times chooses the least of us to do wonderful and great things, and not to say their least, but three kids from North Carolina are out spreading the Gospel all around the world," said the boy's stepfather, Jeff Estes.

Jeff has helped raise them since they were three.

"They live out their faith. One of the things that we tried to teach 'em from an early age was that words don't carry lot of meaning these days, but how you live your life is what people respond to," Jeff explained. There's an authenticity there...We were just floored that literally overnight, here are these three knuckleheads we know and love so much.

"(They) put a video out and then the world responded," Jeff said.

Gage, Till and Kaden say while their focus will be on the books and wrestling at college, they still plan to post Christian social media content and would also be open to other opportunities.

"Shoot, we've always said...we could have our own reality TV show probably because we're so crazy. We talk a lot. We make a lot of random jokes," Kaden said.

"This house is never quiet," Gage added. "So yeah, we're excited.I think it would be awesome."

"Whatever God has planned, I think we could entertain some people though. I mean we entertain each other," Till shared.

You can follow the Helms Triplets on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok at 3n1trilogy.