National Guard Ruling on Hold as Immigration Protests Expand, Heated Rhetoric Hits Congress

LOS ANGELES – Protests over President Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration are expected to escalate this weekend as the president scores a temporary legal victory in his ongoing battle with California.

A federal appeals court has paused a lower court's ruling that blocked the deployment of National Guard troops to the Golden State. For now, federal control of the National Guard remains in place, as tensions across the country continue to rise.

Protests first erupted in Los Angeles after immigration raids began on June 6. Since then, major demonstrations have taken place in at least 21 states and 37 cities, leading to hundreds of arrests.

Inside a Homeland Security press conference at a federal building in West Los Angeles, California Senator Alex Padilla was forcibly removed after demanding to speak with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. Agents tackled Padilla and placed him in handcuffs. Officials said the senator did not have a proper security pin and failed to identify himself.

"I don't even know the senator," said Secretary Noem in response to the incident. "He did not request a meeting to meet with me or speak with me."

Meanwhile, tensions flared on Capitol Hill during a contentious hearing where Democratic governors defended sanctuary policies. Lawmakers on both sides clashed over the president's immigration agenda and mass deportation efforts.

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) compared the administration's tactics to Nazi-era Germany, saying, "If we just roll this clock on the wall back 75 years, we'd be looking at a time in Nazi Germany where people ran around with signs like this new ICE sign that says, 'Report all foreign invaders to ICE.'"

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) challenged New York Governor Kathy Hochul directly, stating, "You are not advocating on behalf of these victims. You are shielding illegals. Even in your opening statement… you've prioritized putting illegals first."

To which Gov. Hochul replied, "That is not true."

PHOTO: Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-NY, in the House Oversight & Government Reform Committee hearing with "Sanctuary State Governors" on June 12, 2025. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call via AP Images)

The legal fight over the use of the National Guard centers on the 10th Amendment. A federal judge ruled late Thursday that President Trump's deployment of troops to California was unconstitutional. That ruling has now been put on hold pending appeal. The U.S. Court of Appeals has scheduled a hearing for Tuesday, June 17, to review the legality of the president's deployment order.

Meanwhile, nationwide organizers have planned anti-Trump immigration protests in 2,000 locations across the U.S. for June 14, calling it "No Kings Day" in a jab at President Trump. Christian intercessory leaders are calling for believers to pray against nationwide violence on Saturday. A group called Intercessors for America is organizing a national prayer effort.

