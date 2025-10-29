Museum of Christian and Gospel Music Opens in the Heart of Music City

NASHVILLE – Christian music has a long and rich history, and now that history has a home where you can see musical memories up close and personal. CBN News traveled to Nashville, Tennessee, for opening weekend at the new Museum of Christian and Gospel Music.

Nashville is known as "Music City," home to the famed Ryman Auditorium, the Grand Ole Opry, Country Music Hall of Fame, and now the very first museum of Christian & Gospel music, where every wall and case are rich with music stories.

One story involves Grammy Award-winning singer Dr. Bobby Jones. He is well known for hosting one of the longest-running original series in cable television history that showcased gospel music. He shared with CBN News how he felt seeing his face imprinted on the museum's walls.

"Unbelievable. It is just such a blessing to see God work in the way he has and support my thoughts and my energy and what I had tried to do for him for the kingdom. And then to see it actuate is really amazing for me, and I love every minute of it."

Steve Gilreath is the Executive Director of the Museum and shared his thoughts regarding the new edifice.

"I think we have the most comprehensive museum for all genres of Christian and gospel music that people will see anywhere. So, we've tried to keep it interesting and just mainly try to tell great stories," he said.

"It's hard to build a museum. I've been to 30 museums, getting ready to run this one and create it. I've been all over the country and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, spent a day up there with their CEO and others. And I've heard so many stories of how difficult it is even for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the Country Music Hall of Fame," he continued.

While the museum took some time to open, he is proud that the work is done.

"The amazing part is that we got it done. We're open. Thank you, Jesus. It's a prayer for connection. Taking people back to the moment they met our savior, and many, many times that happened in conjunction with music," Gilreath said.

It's memorable music that is now with a museum to remember and keep the stories alive.

For more information on the Museum of Christian Gospel Music, click here.