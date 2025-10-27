Museum of the Bible to Host National Prayer Altar: 'People of Faith Must Come Together'

The Museum of the Bible will host the National Prayer Altar this Thursday, Oct. 30th, at 6 p.m. This event brings Americans together in-person and online. Its goal is to unite the U.S. church and bring healing to a divided country.

Pastors James and Sharon Ward lead the effort, which began in 2020. Prayer leaders at this year's event include faith leaders Lisa Brunson, Phil Cappuccio, Brannon Carnes, Gary Hamrick, Barry and Heather Moore, Gordon Robertson, Tony Suarez, and Hannah C. Ward.

"At this year's National Prayer Altar, we are calling every American to boldly declare our nation's official motto, 'In God we trust,'" said James Ward. "We're calling every American to join us in praying for our nation to humbly return to our rightful place under God."

The Wards are hoping the event will lead to a national spiritual breakthrough and transformation. They warn of political, racial, and ideological division that threatens the nation.

"At this moment, people of faith must come together and pray as never before to preserve our nation, to resist the forces of evil and to see America turn to God," they said.

The ministry couple leads INSIGHT Church near Chicago.

To watch the National Prayer Altar event on the CBN News YouTube Channel, click here.