Murder of Ukrainian Refugee Iryna Zarutska Raises Questions About Criminal Justice System

Iryna Zarutska (left) from her memorial service; and a screengrab from a transit video shows Zarutska (bottom right) right before she was fatally stabbed on Aug. 22, 2025. (Charlotte Area Transit System via AP)

President Trump has joined with other officials in raising questions about the criminal justice system after the brutal murder of a woman on a commuter train near Charlotte, North Carolina.

Authorities released video of Iryna Zarutska, a 23-year-old refugee from Ukraine, sitting on the train. Behind her is a man identified as 34-year-old Decarlos Brown Jr.

Police say he suddenly pulled out a knife and began stabbing her. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the suspect is in custody.

Brown has cycled through the criminal justice system for more than a decade. He has been arrested 14 times in the past 11 years and served 5 years for armed robbery. He was also under an order for psychiatric monitoring after being diagnosed as schizophrenic.

The case is raising concerns about why Brown was even on the street rather than behind bars or in a treatment facility. Critics say it's another example of how certain cities are not adequately addressing violent crime and mental illness.

President Trump released a video on Tuesday criticizing blue cities with policies of "catch and release" for "thugs and killers."

"We cannot allow a depraved criminal element of violent, repeat offenders to continue spreading destruction and death," Trump said.

President Donald J. Trump denounces senseless crime in Democrat-run cities & the horrific murder of a young woman in Charlotte by a deranged criminal monster.



"It's time to stop this madness. The people of our country need to insist on protection, safety, LAW & ORDER." pic.twitter.com/eUD5KuTufC — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 9, 2025

"It's time to stop this madness. The people of our country need to insist on protection, safety, LAW & ORDER," the President said.

North Carolina prosecutors charged Brown with first-degree murder. And the U.S. Justice Department has also charged him with causing death on a mass transportation system, which means he could face the death penalty.

Meanwhile, the mayor of Charlotte is calling for lawmakers to pass legislation hiring more police. Family friends have launched a GoFundMe for Iryana's family.