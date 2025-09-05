Millennials and Gen Z Are Flocking to Jesus and Church – Here's Why

Data Shows Historic Shift as Young People Turn to Church and the Bible for Answers

Young people across America are searching for truth and turning to faith in record numbers.

Statistics are showing that Millennials and members of Gen Z are increasingly flocking toward faith. CBN News recently talked with politicians and faith leaders about this trend at the Kennedy Center premiere of CBN's new film "The Revival Generation."

Ralph Reed of the Faith and Freedom Coalition said, "It certainly feels like there's something happening and the tectonic plates are shifting and that this younger generation – we may not have seen anything quite this seismic spiritually among a younger generation since the Jesus movement."

While debate centers on the term "revival," Dr. Ben Carson is among those who believe the cultural conditions are ripe for one.

Carson told us, "I've been thinking for a long time that we need a revival. We've had four of them in the history of our country. Usually around pestilence or war, we got all kind of things going on. It's time for one."

Young people are increasingly engaging with faith. The American Bible Society recently reported a 29% increase in Bible use among Millennials between 2024 and 2025, with scripture engagement among Gen Z rising from 11% to 15%. Dr. Carson sees this firsthand.

He said, "I've been seeing some really encouraging signs as I travel around the country, particularly among young people. And I think many of them are saying, 'well, we've experimented, we've seen where the other way leads, and it's not a good place.'"

Other data shows a historic shift as young people are now the most regular churchgoers. Rep. Marlin Stutzman (R-IN) believes it boils down to a thirst for truth.

"I think that's what, you know, young people today are wanting more than ever. There's so much information at their fingertips. You know, they have access to information around the world within seconds. But I think at the end of the day, every one of us as human beings, we want to know what is truth, because that creates stability in our lives," Rep. Stutzman said.

From college campuses to communities across the nation, many believe a powerful move of God is underway—a revival sparking hope in a generation hungry for truth. Watch "The Revival Generation" for more on this fascinating dybamic.