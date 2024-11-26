Keeping the Peace This Thanksgiving: Families Set 'Politics-Free Zones' Amid Post-Election Tension

Thanksgiving is traditionally a time for family celebration, although in recent years, politics has often gotten in the way. After another divisive election season, many households will try to keep that subject off the table, setting ground rules and even creating "politics-free zones" to focus on keeping the peace.

Thanksgiving is a time for gratitude, family, turkey, and football, and political debates don't always need to be given a seat at the table. This approach is part of a growing trend. In 2023, 60% of Americans said they avoided political discussions at holiday gatherings, and this year, that number is expected to be even higher.

Rod Stafford, Senior Pastor at Fairfax Church in Fairfax, VA, emphasizes that it's okay to keep political opinions to oneself during the holidays. "Paul said it's okay to have an opinion that you don't share. That's okay. It's okay to have an opinion that you don't share on social media. It's okay to have an opinion that you don't share around the table at Thanksgiving," Stafford said.

Not everyone, however, is willing to steer clear of politics. Kathryn Joyce, a professor at The Ohio State University, suggests engaging in thoughtful dialogue. "Try summarizing what they've said to make sure that you understand and to show them that you understand," Joyce advised.

Other practical tips for keeping the peace include setting ground rules in advance, focusing on shared values and positive topics, and using humor to defuse tension.

For those who can't resist the temptation to debate, Sarah Stewart Holland, co-author of I Think You're Wrong (But I'm Listening), offers advice on navigating political conversations with grace.

"Sometimes it's best to approach the conversation like a reporter, like somebody who's just curious to learn. To think, where did you get that information? Is there anything I could say that would help you see this issue differently?" Holland said.

Whether the nation's politics make the cut or not, the Thanksgiving table remains a symbol of togetherness—something we all can be thankful for. And for those still worried about potential clashes, another piece of advice is to have a word or phrase ready to signal the need for a time-out—maybe like "cut the pie" or "stuff the bird."