Immigration Unrest Spreading Nationwide, Intercessors Call for Prayer as 2,000 Protests Planned

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The protests against immigration raids in Los Angeles are spreading to more American cities with plans for a major escalation on Saturday.

Los Angeles endured a sixth night in a row of civil unrest in parts of the downtown area. Protestors were seen running as officers mounted on horseback moved in, clearing the streets and enforcing another night of curfews.

The city's mayor, Karen Bass, issued a strong plea to the city while opposing the federal immigration enforcement effort. "We all stand in support, solidarity, and call for the raids to end," said Bass.



PHOTO: Los Angeles Metro police on horseback disperse protesters on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

More than 4,000 National Guard troops and 700 Marines stood guard on the streets of L.A. Wednesday night, as anger over the Trump administration's immigration crackdown and the deployment of federal troops to L.A. boiled over.

Road-crippling protests are being unleashed across other major U.S. cities as well, from Baltimore to Chicago, where a car drove through a group of demonstrators. In Seattle, protesters were seen clashing with police.

"What is happening right now is very different than anything we've seen before," said California Governor Gavin Newsom. He filed a motion, Tuesday to stop troops from accompanying ICE raids, which goes beyond protecting buildings.



PHOTO: Aftermath of an LA riot against immigration raids by ICE and Federal police in Los Angeles. (Photo by: Zin Chiang/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images)



Meanwhile, a mixture of cheers and boos for the president came Wednesday night when arriving at the Kennedy Center in the nation's capital. Trump defended his decision to deploy National Guard troops and Marines in Los Angeles.



"If I didn't act quickly, Los Angeles would be burning to the ground right now," said President Trump.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is speaking out against violent protests, too, saying, "Anybody who breaks the law, anybody who assaults police officers, anybody who destroys property, should be held accountable to the full extent of the law."



PHOTO: Graffiti (some portions blurred due to cursing) covers a building as protests rage in Los Angeles on June 11, 2025, following days of protests in response to federal immigration operations that saw clashes spread across downtown. (Ringo Chiu via AP)

The tensions were on display on Capitol Hill between lawmakers on Wednesday as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and other Democrats criticized the president's decisions. Jeffries continued, "At the same time, we respect the right and should embrace the right for any American to peacefully protest."

Republican Senator John Barrasso also weighed in, saying, "Republicans will not stand by as the violence rages in our country's second-largest city."

He called the L.A. clashes a threat to safety, then condemned Schumer and Los Angeles leaders for describing the demonstrations as peaceful.

"California governor, Los Angeles mayor - call him out - Gavin Newsom, Karen Bass. Unable and unwilling to restore the law, they refuse. They have coddled the criminals from day one. And many of these criminals are illegal immigrants," he continued.

The Trump administration is warning that a military response may not be limited to L.A., saying protesters in other cities could be met with "equal or greater force." That comes as nationwide organizers have planned anti-Trump immigration protests in 2,000 locations across the U.S. for Saturday, calling it "No Kings Day" in a jab at President Trump.

Christian intercessory leaders are calling for believers to pray against nationwide violence on Saturday. A group called Intercessors for America is organizing a national prayer effort:

And after learning of a planned protest for June 14th in his state of Texas, Republican Governor Greg Abbott said he's prepared to deploy National Guard members across the state to "ensure peace & order" if needed.