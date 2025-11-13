Hundreds Evacuated and Dozens Hospitalized After an Ammonia Gas Leak in Oklahoma

WEATHERFORD, Okla. (AP) - Hundreds of people were evacuated from a city in Oklahoma and others were told to shelter in place after a tanker truck that was leaking in a hotel parking lot spewed a plume of anhydrous ammonia gas, authorities said Thursday.

The gas release happened shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday. People in the immediate area were in respiratory distress and at least 36 people were taken to a local hospital, city officials said at a news conference.

At least 500 to 600 people were in a shelter as of Thursday morning, authorities said. Several nursing homes were evacuated and schools were closed for the day.

Authorities said the air quality was being monitored and that the tanker truck was no longer spewing gas.

Anhydrous ammonia is used as a fertilizer to help provide nitrogen for corn and wheat plants. If a person touches it when it is in gas or liquid form, they could be burned. Last week, an anhydrous ammonia leak caused by an explosion at a plant north of Yazoo City, Mississippi, prompted evacuations for nearby residents.



This photo provided by Andre Robinson shows a plume of smoke rising after an explosion at the CF Industries plant on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025, in Yazoo City, Miss. (Andre Robinson via AP)

Weatherford has about 12,000 residents and is about 70 miles (113 kilometers) west of Oklahoma City.





