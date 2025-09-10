Gordon Robertson and Regent University Respond to the Murder of Charlie Kirk

In the aftermath of the tragic murder of Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk, who rallied countless college students in the cause of Christianity and freedom, Regent University and its chancellor, Gordon Robertson, have issued the following responses:

A Statement from Gordon Robertson:

It is with deep sorrow that I mourn the passing of Charlie Kirk. Charlie was a courageous voice for faith and freedom in America, and a tireless advocate for the next generation. He had an unwavering commitment to our nation's founding ideals and to empowering young people to embrace the truth of the Bible.

At Regent University, we have long stood for the conviction that people of faith must be free to speak, to persuade, and to act in the public square without fear. Charlie embodied that conviction. His loss is a tragedy for all who cherish liberty.

In these difficult days, we must also confront a sobering reality: political violence is poisoning our nation. No cause, no belief, and no grievance can justify violence against our fellow citizens. "Thou shalt not kill" is a bedrock principle for our society. America's strength has always been in civil debate, robust free speech, and mutual respect, even when we strongly disagree.

I call upon every American, regardless of party or ideology, to reject violence and once again commit to the peaceful exchange of ideas. May Charlie's memory call us to courage tempered by compassion, boldness guided by love, and an unshakable commitment to truth without violence.

On behalf of Regent University, I extend my prayers to Charlie's family, his colleagues, and the many young leaders he mentored. May the Lord comfort those who mourn, and may He heal our land.

Gordon Robertson

Chancellor, Regent University