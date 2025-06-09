'God Was There': Thousands Baptized Across U.S. in Largest Simultaneous Event in History

On Pentecost Sunday, thousands of believers across the nation made a public declaration of faith in what organizers say was the largest synchronized baptism event in American history.

More than 26,000 people were baptized as part of Baptize America, an initiative involving over 650 churches from all 50 states.

"The prayer of Jesus in John was that we would become one," said Pastor Mark Francey, one of the organizers. "And I think that's what we're seeing right now — a unity around what we all agree on, which is water baptism."

The event grew out of Baptize California, which began two years ago with 4,000 baptisms. That number jumped to more than 6,000 last year.

This year's nationwide expansion culminated in a massive gathering at Pirate's Cove — a beach with deep spiritual roots. It's the same site where Pastor Chuck Smith conducted mass baptisms during the 1970s Jesus Movement, as portrayed in the 2023 film Jesus Revolution.

For those present, the event was more than a celebration or milestone — it was a deeply personal spiritual experience.

"It felt like God was there — just amazing," said Kaili Newby, who was baptized Sunday.

Gabriel, another participant, surprised his mother by taking part.

"If it wasn't for her prayers, and if it wasn't for God's grace, I would either be dead or in jail because that's the activities I was involved with in the Middle East," he said.

Jorge Gonzalez, who was baptized alongside his brother, described the moment as transformative.

"God was pulling all my heartstrings," he said. "So, you know, [I had to] come out here and finally accept Jesus as my Savior. And today was the perfect opportunity."

Volunteers echoed the emotional power of the day.

"I really think that the coolest part about being out there is just experiencing people experiencing Jesus," said Alissa Circle, a Baptize America volunteer.

Francey believes this is just the beginning.

"It's just getting started," he said. "Our belief is that what happens at this beach will go to the ends of the earth."