FAA Canceling Hundreds of Flights as Weary Air Traffic Controllers Can No Longer Keep Up

The government shutdown is fast approaching 40 days, and it's taking a toll on air traffic controllers who have been working for more than a month without pay.

Hundreds of flights in more than 40 of the country's biggest airports have been canceled because of a new FAA order to reduce traffic as a result of the government shutdown.

The announcement couldn't come at a worse time, as airlines and travelers gear up for the busy holiday season. If you're planning to fly soon, you should check with your airline.

The order affects airlines in major cities, including New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago. The FAA is cutting back on service by 10 percent across these airports to maintain safety as air traffic controllers show signs of strain from staffing and payment shortages caused by the ongoing shutdown.

The situation for travelers is expected to get worse in the coming days. Experts predict thousands of flights could be canceled if the shutdown drags on.

The scale-back plan, announced by Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, cited air traffic control safety concerns. The announcement gave airlines about 35 hours to make the reductions, causing passengers to flood airline customer service hotlines with concerns about air travel.

"What we're finding is that our air traffic controllers, because of the financial pressures at home, are taking side jobs," Duffy said. "They need to put food on the table, gas in the car, pay their bills. By the way, I do not want them to take side jobs. I want them to show up for work. We have asked them to show up to work, but I'm not naïve to understand that they're trying to figure out how they meet their daily obligations. And so because of that, we have seen staffing pressures throughout our airspace."

Meanwhile, air traffic controllers have been working unpaid since October 1. The FAA says it was already facing growing staffing shortages, with some controllers calling out of work, resulting in delays across the country.

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said the staffing pressures can't be ignored.

"We do recognize that the controllers have been working fastidiously for the last five weeks with this huge burden over their head of lack of compensation, and we are starting to see some evidence that that fatigue is building in the system in ways that we feel we need to work towards relieving some of that pressure," Bedford said.

Sources say the FAA will start cutting flights by four percent on Friday and then ramp up reductions over the weekend.

On day 37 of the government shutdown, senators continued talks aimed at resolving the stalemate. Senate Majority Leader John Thune said Republicans are waiting to hear from Democrats regarding a GOP proposal to reopen the government. Thune added that senators could work through the weekend if there is a "path forward to vote," but that it's up to Senate Democrats, who also met on Thursday.

When asked by reporters, Thune did not provide many details about the latest proposal. However, recent talks have centered on an offer that would tie an extension of government funding to a package of three longer-term appropriations bills, along with a promise from Senate Republicans to hold a vote on extending health care tax credits by a certain date.

Some federal workers are taking on second jobs to make ends meet, food banks across the country are overwhelmed, and American families are looking to the holiday season with apprehension.

House Speaker Mike Johnson added that he is now "less optimistic" about the shutdown ending soon. While the House has already passed a Nov. 21 continuing resolution, the deal being discussed in the Senate would change the date to which funding is extended.



