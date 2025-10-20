Ex-Psychic Issues Halloween Warning, Slams 'Demonic' Evil of Ouija Boards, Tarot Cards

An ex-psychic who spent decades steeped in the occult is warning about the glorification of evil that often comes with the Halloween season, explaining the dangers of engaging in the Ouija board, tarot cards, and other tools of divination.

“I am a former psychic, and I am noticing that … tools of divination, such as the Ouija board, tarot cards, they are marketed more in the Halloween season,” Nizza said. “Parties are having tarot card readers. You’re seeing this in your Home Goods, your CVS. Your kids are going to these stores — Five Below, and they are glorifying tools of divination, making them seem fun and that it’s no big deal.”

The former medium said it’s hard not to see the connection between the prevalence of these tools and their increased usage and promotion around Halloween.

“Interesting how it goes along with the Halloween season, isn’t it?” she said. “There’s something demonic there.”

Listen to Nizza share her warnings and story:

Nizza specifically explained what divination encompasses, describing the practice as “going into creation to extract a hidden meaning about something, of information supernaturally outside of God’s will and boundary.”

This can include the aforementioned tarot cards, Ouija boards, or even looking to the stars, moon, or celestial bodies to try and discern wisdom and the future.

Nizza, who has a popular YouTube channel and a podcast, “Ex-Psychic Saved,” has routinely shared her experience encountering the demonic as a young girl and becoming a professional psychic.

“When I was 12, I actually had two psychic attacks,” she said. “And a psychic attack, according to my own definition, is when you receive information psychically.”

Around that same time, Nizza had her first tarot card reading, which at first seemed “innocuous,” though she now believes it’s a “satanic practice” and a tool of divination that can lead people down dark and dangerous spiritual paths. That, sadly, was her exact experience.

“But what seemed innocuous … ended up to be an addictive, horrible rabbit hole of destruction,” she said. “And that was the entryway. [I] always say there’s a gateway or an entryway into the demonic, whether it’s tarot cards, Ouija boards, horoscopes, what have you.”

After going down that road, Nizza found herself increasingly doing readings and exploring tools like divination, numerology, astrology, and other practices.

“I used crystals for chakra balancing,” she said. “I ended up doing automatic writing, and, ultimately, I ended up as a psychic medium, believing that I was hearing from deceased people [who] wanted to get their messages to their loved ones who were still living.”

Nizza continued, “I believed I was helping people. I believed that this was a gift from God that I needed to use to help people [who] were suffering.”

She said one of the facets of her experience that initially convinced her to continue for years in the occult was that the demons she was summoning would appear as clients’ deceased loved ones. This gave a faux confidence to those going to see her as well.

“Sometimes, I would see them, and that would be a way for me to describe,” she said. “I would maybe see who I thought was your mom — ‘Oh, mom’s here. She’s got red hair’ … And I could see the demon, because that’s what it is, masquerading as mom.”

Nizza eventually became a Christian and learned it’s not possible to speak with the dead, realizing she had been deceived the entire time. Listen to the podcast to hear the entire journey.

Ultimately, Nizza left people with an important caution amid the Halloween season.

“My biggest warning would be … when you do devilish things, you will get devilish outcomes. You will get devilish results,” she said. “Satan masquerades as an angel of light, so what you think is fun, what you think is innocent is actually a tool of the devil, a game of the devil. It’s not a game to mess with.”

