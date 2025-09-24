‘End’ of the Prophetic Timeline? Anne Graham Lotz on Prophecy, Charlie Kirk, and More

Anne Graham Lotz, author of “The Vision of His Glory, Revised and Updated: Finding Hope Through the Revelation of Jesus Christ,” believes the biblical end times are near.

“You cannot know the day or the hour, but [Jesus] didn’t say you couldn’t know the generation,” Lotz told CBN News. “And he told us to watch — that we’re not supposed to be caught by surprise when all these things take place.”

She continued, “So He gives many signs, but the two most thrilling signs to me, the most positive signs are … when he says the Gospel will be preached to the whole world and then the end will come.”

Lotz said the Gospel has been preached throughout the globe for the “first time in human history,” noting many people and groups are beginning to gain access through technology and other means.

“It’s just blanketing the globe right now for the first time in human history,” she said.

Watch Lotz explain:

Lotz added that the second sign, which she sees as thrilling, is Jesus’ parable of the fig tree.

“The fig tree in [the] Scriptures represented Israel and … He was using a fig tree to represent Israel to his disciples,” she said. “So I think it’s representing Israel when he says the fig tree, when you see it put forth buds and leaves and it begins to blossom, the generation that sees that will be the last generation, and, so, Israel had been dormant, had been a fig tree like in the wintertime since the Romans destroyed her in AD 70.”

But Lotz said the Jews, after being dispersed all over the globe, came back to the land and Israel was founded again after the Holocaust on May 14, 1948. This fulfillment of prophecy is something she sees as another sign that we could be edging very close to the end of days.

Lotz believes, in the end, Christians should know the prophetic timeline and understand its implications.

“For myself … I think we’re at the end of that timeline,” she said.

One of the factors Lotz discussed is the spiritual chaos that seems to be kicking up, specifically after the assassination of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk. Despite the horror, Lotz is inspired to see so many young people discovering and heralding the Christian faith.

“When I was praying after Charlie Kirk’s assassination, which was so shocking, [I] didn’t have words,” Lotz said. “It was like, you’re just stunned. But the verse that came to mind was Jesus speaking in John chapter 12, verse 24.”

That verse reads, “Very truly I tell you, unless a kernel of wheat falls to the ground and dies, it remains only a single seed. But if it dies, it produces many seeds.”

Lotz explained what she believes this verse is proclaiming.

“In other words, God can bring incredible life from death and blessing from brokenness,” she said. “And I look at Charlie Kirk’s death, as untimely as it was, as much as I grieve for his wife and his children, I wonder if … that’s the grain of wheat and God allowed him to fall into the ground, so to speak, and die because, from from his death, is springing up just thousands of people’s lives who are being impacted and changed.”

Lotz said Kirk’s life, which was impactful, pales in comparison to the impact he is now having on so many.

“He lived to declare his faith and values and point people towards the Lord,” she said. “And his death has done that in a way … much more than his life ever did.”

With so much happening in culture, Lotz hopes “The Vision of His Glory” helps people navigate the Book of Revelation, enabling them to better discern what’s to come.

“At the end of everything, Jesus reigns,” she said. “So good overcomes evil, and love overcomes hate. Jesus overcomes the devil.”

Watch Lotz explain more about the end times and what people can learn from Revelation.

