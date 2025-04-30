'Do It, Lord!' House Overwhelmingly Approves Melania-Backed Bill Fighting Revenge Porn

A bipartisan group of representatives in the House overwhelmingly passed an anti-revenge porn bill backed by first lady Melania Trump.

“We are just beginning, but this is a huge victory!” Joshua Broome, a former porn star turned Christian minister and influencer, wrote in an Instagram post celebrating the news. “[D]o it, Lord!”

The Tools to Address Known Exploitation by Immobilizing Technological Deepfakes on Websites and Networks, known as the TAKE IT DOWN Act, was approved by a 409-2 vote. It now heads to President Donald Trump’s desk for his signature.

If enacted, the bill “generally prohibits the nonconsensual online publication of intimate visual depictions of individuals, both authentic and computer-generated, and requires certain online platforms to promptly remove such depictions upon receiving notice of their existence,” according to a summary of the act.

The proposed law states offenders will be subjected to prison time, fines, or both, for posting “intimate visual depictions,” both real and computer-generated, of adults or minors, without their consent or with harmful intent, NPR reported.

“Today’s bipartisan passage of the TAKE IT DOWN Act is a powerful statement that we stand united in protecting the dignity, privacy, and safety of our children,” said the first lady. “I am thankful to the Members of Congress — both in the House and Senate — who voted to protect the well-being of our youth.”

The approval in the House comes after the law, first introduced by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), passed the U.S. Senate in February.

Cruz told ABC News, “[The bill] protects young girls and young women, and it’s a huge bipartisan victory that we’re winning tonight.”

Broome has been an outspoken advocate for victims of revenge pornography.

“I’ve spoken on Capitol Hill seven times and have witnessed real people with stories similar to mine find healing in spaces where their experiences were previously used merely for headlines, views, or clicks,” he wrote in response to the TAKE IT DOWN Act. “NO! Our stories matter, and the combination of personal story and an understanding of policy can drive real change and it has.”

