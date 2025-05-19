Devastating Storms Flatten Homes and Kill Dozens, Operation Blessing Already on the Scene

Residents in Kentucky, Missouri, and Virginia are cleaning up from deadly storms and tornadoes that killed at least 28 people over the weekend. They're also bracing for more severe weather.



"Right over there where the tablecloth is, is where me and my husband were pinned down," tornado survivor Edwina Wilson explains.

Wilson says she and her husband took cover in a hallway as a tornado barreled toward their home in London, Kentucky.

Now, she searches for belongings in what was once her home. "I finally found some shoes," she says.

Wilson says she's just thankful to God to be alive. "When you see right there where we were at, you know that God had his hand just perfectly covering us up and keeping us safe."

The devastating weather stretched from Texas to New Jersey, affecting more than 90 million Americans.

Kentucky was hit the hardest with at least 19 dead, hundreds of homes damaged and many residents left homeless.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency, saying there are "homes that there isn't a single wall left standing. Some homes that have all four walls yet lost the person inside."



PHOTO: Anthony Broughton digs through the debris of his destroyed home following a severe storm in the Sunshine Hill neighborhood of London, Ky., Saturday, May 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

More than 55,000 people were still without power Sunday.

Operation Blessing's U.S. Disaster Relief team is already on the scene, causing Pastor Braxton King of First Christian Church in Somerset to say, "I'm amazed at how fast you guys got here."

Operation Blessing is deploying its mobile kitchen to begin serving hot meals to storm victims as soon as possible and is also working with local churches to distribute food and cleaning supplies.

Pastor Bad Parrett of Souls' Harbor Church in London, Kentucky, said, "What God is doing is loving on these hurting people and he's needing us to be his hands and feet."

"Organizations like Operation Blessing help do that and provide the resources to be the hands and feet of Jesus," the pastor said.