Collegiate Day of Prayer Comes Amid Powerful College Revivals: 'Students Are Being Marked for Jesus'

Christians around the globe united on Thursday in a movement of prayer to see revival spread across college campuses and universities. During the Collegiate Day of Prayer (CDOP) on February 27th, 6,011 campuses were adopted in prayer by 3,207 churches, ministries, and individuals.

Organizers report that the 2,500-seat Rudder Auditorium at Texas A&M was sold out as students came to seek God for revival on their campuses.

There's no doubt that a spiritual movement is taking place across campuses. CBN News has been following a number of revivals over the past two years on U.S. college campuses.

According to Intervarsity, an evangelical Christian student movement with affiliate groups on university campuses, decisions for Christ rose by 33 percent last year. The Fellowship of Christian Athletes reports its highest number of salvations since the pandemic, and the international ministry, Cru, recently surpassed the one million mark in commitments to faith globally.

"It really has been such an incredible season to ministry to college campuses since Asbury," Thai Lam, Executive Director of the CDOP, told CBN's Faith Nation.

As CBN News reported, just last week thousands of college students at Ohio State were touched by the Spirit of God and nearly 2,000 of them made decisions to give their hearts to God.

It was the second massive revival event of this year organized by the Unite US movement.

"We've been in awe of how God has already been moving on this campus over the past year, and He met us here again tonight," Unite US said in a social media post. "Over 6,500 students gathered in The Schott to lift the name of Jesus and almost 2,000 responded to the altar call - experiencing the freedom only He can bring."

"God is moving in this generation, and we know that He's just getting started," it continued.

Earlier this month, more than 2,000 students responded to the gospel message at the University of Kentucky and many took part in spontaneous baptisms.

According to Unite US, they had been praying for the University of Kentucky event for months.

"Our local student team organized weekly prayer gatherings and walked up to 42 miles one Saturday as they prayed over their campus," the founder and visionary behind Unite US, Tonya Prewett, told CBN News.

"'Jericho Marches,' they called these Saturday prayer walks and we saw walls come down (that) night," she added.

"We've been praying for this night for months, and God met us here again," reads a post on social media. "We know it's just the beginning of all He has in store."

This year marks the 202nd anniversary of the Collegiate Day of Prayer which calls multi-generations to pray for the lost at universities and colleges. Organizers report hundreds of students are fasting and praying for 40 days to see revival where they are.

"We're just trusting that what we are seeing at Ohio State and Kentucky and [Texas] A&M would be the normal story of what God is doing across campuses in America," Lam said.

Christians, church leaders, and staff with CDOP believe spiritual awakening will jump-start a change that will affect generations to come.

"We are convinced that what we are doing in engaging the next generation, specifically 18-to-22-year-olds on college campuses, is so significant," said Lam. "As God is moving and marking these young adults who are being formed spiritually. Their worldview is being shaped and they are being launched into the trajectory of their lives [and] we believe that as these students are being marked by Jesus for the next 30, 40, 50 years, who they become and what they do will shape the trajectory of America."

