Church Launches Effort to Help Parents Whose Children Become Entrapped by Gender Confusion

A Virginia church has launched a new ministry aimed at helping parents of gender-confused children.

Burke Community Church, a non-denominational church in the suburbs of Washington, D.C., is embarking on a new effort called “Wonderfully Made,” according to The Christian Post.

The ministry’s name is inspired by Psalm 139:13-14, which reads (ESV): “For you formed my inward parts; you knitted me together in my mother’s womb. I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made.”

According to The Christian Post, the effort will minister to parents of kids who identify as transgender — a growing phenomenon for families who often abruptly find Themselves entrapped in the unimaginable.

“Is your child struggling with their identity?” a description of the ministry reads. “We invite you to join other parents as we walk side-by-side in support, prayer, truth, and grace to help our children flourish in the way God designed them.”

“Wonderfully Made,” which will meet once a month to offer support to these parents, was officially announced Sunday during “Unmasking Gender Ideology II,” an event hosted by The Christian Post.

Crystal Crum, a counselor and a women’s ministry assistant at Burke Community Church, said the goal of the effort is to help Christian families who might feel shame and aren’t sure where to turn if their children end up waylaid by gender ideology.

“We’re trying to open that door up so that they feel like they have a place to go and a place to talk,” Crum told told The Christian Post. “And they’re not going to be shamed.”

Burke Community Church is reportedly still exploring the level of interest in the new ministry — and what it will look like in practical form.

“We’re just trying to see how much interest there is,” Crum said. “So I am a counselor; I have experience with it. But I’m not going to be doing counseling. It’s more about parents receiving support from us and getting support from others.”

Read more about the new ministry here. Please be in prayer for Burke Community Church as they launch a ministry that could become a blueprint for how other churches choose to engage this important issue.

Brandon Showalter, host of The Christian Post’s “Generation Indoctrination” podcast, has been documenting the needs of these families on his show.

Showalter recently joined CBN’s “Faith vs. Culture” to explore the issue. We’ll leave you with that interview: