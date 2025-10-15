Chicago Rioters Strike ICE Agents, Mexican Cartels Offer $50,000 for Murder of Top Feds

Federal immigration agents are facing serious threats ranging from angry mobs to drug cartel bounties as tensions mount over the nationwide crackdown on migrants who entered the U.S. illegally.

An incident in Chicago made headlines after it escalated into a clash between ICE agents and local residents on Tuesday.

It started with a car chase through a Chicago neighborhood that ended in a crash and a riot. ICE agents say the driver was an immigrant in the U.S. illegally who was trying to flee arrest.

According to WLS, a DHS spokesperson says the pursuit ended with "illegal aliens ramming law enforcement with their vehicle, which resulted in the arrest of two illegal aliens from Venezuela." After that, "a violent mob began to surround law enforcement."

Residents at the scene began throwing eggs and rocks at the agents, who in turn fired tear gas to disperse the crowd.

DHS further addressed rumors about a separate arrest involving an American, saying, "A U.S. citizen teenager threw eggs and hit a CBP Officer in the head. Agents observed him gathering rocks after objects had already been thrown at law enforcement officers. The individual was arrested for the assault and taken to the FBI Field Office in Chicago, where he freely admitted without questioning to throwing eggs at agents. His attorney met with him at the field office, and he was released without charges."

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker accused ICE of "creating mayhem" rather than the rioters or individuals who were attempting to evade federal agents.

While the Chicago incident highlights the growing risk for federal officers, it's not the most serious threat they're now facing.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, Mexican cartels are now offering the following cash rewards:

$2,000 for intelligence on officials and their families;

$5,000-10,000 for their kidnapping or non-lethal assaults; and,

up to $50,000 for murdering high-ranking officials.

U.S. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche stated that the Department of Justice (DOJ) would not tolerate such lawlessness: "Placing a bounty on the head of a federal officer is an attack on the rule of law and on every American who depends on law enforcement to keep them safe. This case is exactly what we mean when we say Take Back America — taking back every neighborhood and street corner from violent thugs and criminal gangs and returning them to the law-abiding members of our communities."

Last week, DHS announced the arrest of a criminal illegal alien and Latin Kings Gang Member who had placed a bounty on the Commander at Large of the U.S. Border Patrol Chief Gregory Bovino.

DHS has increased security for federal agents and officials as a result of the growing threats.

A DHS spokesperson said, "Our officers are facing a surge in assaults against them — without pay during the Democrats' shutdown — as they put their lives on the line to arrest murderers, rapists, and gang members."

