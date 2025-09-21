Is Charlie Kirk’s Death Helping Spark Revival?

Pastor and TPUSA Faith director Lucas Miles recently reflected on the powerful and unexpected moves of God he’s seeing after the horrific assassination of conservative and Christian leader Charlie Kirk.

Miles joined CBN News to break down, in particular, the ways the Lord is stirring in young hearts and minds across America, and why he believes Kirk’s life and death could ignite one of the greatest revivals the U.S. has seen.

The preacher and author of the new book, “Pagan Threat: Confronting America’s Godless Uprising,” praised Kirk for his legacy and looked ahead to the hope of seeing him again.

“He’s one of a kind and just was a remarkable human being,” Miles said of Kirk. “And I’m still very thankful to call him a brother in Christ, because I know that, in Christ, he’s still alive and we’re going to see him again.”

Miles said he takes great faith knowing “Charlie’s faith was everything to him” and that it drove his life’s work.

“Everything that he did was filtered through that lens of the Gospel and through a biblical worldview,” he said.

As for the impact of Kirk’s death, Miles explained how hard it’s hitting millions of Americans.

“There’s no playbook for how to go through something like this,” he said. “I’ve had challenges in life. I’ve gone through hardships before. This is just different, and I think that it is shaking the country.”

Miles continued, “Just in typical Charlie Kirk fashion, he’s literally, single-handedly shaping the future of the nation even right now, where I think so many people are waking up.”

The preacher made a bold prediction: Kirk’s impact after death might be even bigger than his influence during his storied life.

“As much as he did in his life, he is doing so much more even in his death,” Miles said. “I think that there is a massive revival underway, and I’m honored to have called him a friend, a brother, a boss — and even though he was 15 years younger than me, he was a mentor in a lot of ways in many areas of my life, and he will not be soon forgotten.”

