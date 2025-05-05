CBN News Visits Southern Border Where the Change Is Staggering

EL PASO, Texas – Border apprehensions in the El Paso sector have seen a sharp decline in recent months, as U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents report increased morale and operational support, including military presence and the return of aggressive enforcement tactics.

On a recent patrol, Border Patrol Agent Claudio Herrera responded to reports of an illegal crossing. By the time he arrived, a K-9 unit had already tracked down a Honduran couple. "This is the reality they are going to face. Being apprehended and, at the end of the day, being removed out of the country because they are violating Title 8," Herrera said.

El Paso agents now report around 40 apprehensions per day, down sharply from 2,700 daily just two years ago. Rep. Don McLaughlin (R-TX) credits a shift in federal policy. "The last administration didn't care. They didn't enforce anything," McLaughlin said. "This administration said we're not going to allow that anymore. We're going to pick you up and send you back. And it's worked."

U.S. military support, including helicopters and armored vehicles, has helped eliminate "gotaways"—migrants who cross without being caught. According to Border Patrol Chaplain Daniel Ortega, this has had a major impact on agent morale.

"Morale was at an all-time low. Suicide, domestic violence, and alcoholism were high," Ortega said. "Now that we're getting back to work, doing what we came to do—apprehending and tracking people—it's changed dramatically."

Agents also point to Trump-era policies like lifted vehicle pursuit restrictions. "This time, Border Patrol is engaging. Before, they were told to back off," McLaughlin said.

In March, illegal crossings dropped to just over 7,000, down from 137,000 a year earlier, CBP data shows.

"This is what we signed up for—to protect our borders and our country," Herrera said.

Still, dangers remain. In some border areas, agents have installed fencing to block rocks thrown from across the wall. Herrera said spiritual warfare is also part of the battle, referencing a shrine to the so-called Lady of Holy Death, which cartels believe protects them from a violence. "This is the reality of the evil we are facing," he said. "It is demonic, just pure evil."

Cartels continue to dominate northern Mexico, particularly Juarez, where agents discovered 281 stash houses last year. "They control that 100%," McLaughlin said. "If you're not with the cartels, and you get caught trying to go through, you may pay a very dear price—with your life."

With smuggling fees as high as $20,000 per person, the crackdown has also triggered more kidnappings and threats against agents.

Ortega, whose role as chaplain includes praying with agents in the field, said faith is a vital source of strength. "Just know that God is with you," he said. "Even in the valley of the shadow of death, He will always be with you."

Though challenges remain, Border Patrol agents say they're seeing results. Once-crowded migrant trails now sit empty.

"It is very gratifying to see results and consequences and having a government that is for the safety and the well-being of our communities," Herrera said.