Border Security Improvement Called 'Historic' and 'Fastest in US History'

U.S. Border Patrol agents did not release a single migrant into the country last month, according to Customs and Border Protection.

It's a huge drop compared to May of last year, when the Biden administration allowed 62,000 illegals to enter the country.

Border Patrol calls the reduction of border crossings "historic," saying border encounters last month were the lowest since 1960, and calling it "the fastest improvement in American border security of all time."

After President Trump indicated last week that arrests of illegals would cease at farms, restaurants and hotels because of concerns it will hurt the economy, and saying, "We can't do that to our farmers, and leisure, too, hotels..." the administration has reversed course, resuming the arrests.

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said, "These operations target illegal employment networks that undermine American workers."

Trump was asked about the turnaround on Tuesday, saying, "We're going to look everywhere, but I think the biggest problem is the inner cities. We're looking everywhere."

Meanwhile, there was a dramatic confrontation over immigration enforcement in New York.

Agents arrested New York City comptroller and mayoral candidate Brad Lander after he linked arms with a man ICE was trying to arrest.

Lander was later released without charges.

When a reporter told Lander, "ICE said you assaulted an officer," Lander responded, "I mean, you guys all saw it on video, so you know exactly what happened. I certainly did not assault an officer."

Some in the New York media questioned whether it was an election campaign stunt.

Meanwhile, in Washington, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was taken to a DC hospital by ambulance Tuesday for an allergic reaction, according to a DHS spokesperson.

The spokesperson said Noem was transported to the hospital out of "an abundance of caution" and is "alert and recovering."

Noem visited a biological hazard lab the day before she was rushed to the hospital, but officials say the two events are not linked.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***