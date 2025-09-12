ANALYSIS: Charlie Kirk and Our Duty as Watchmen

The casket containing the body of Charlie Kirk, the CEO and co-founder of Turning Point USA who was shot and killed on Wednesday is removed from Air Force Two at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, Sept. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

CHRISTIAN ANALYSIS

Wednesday was a tragic moment for America. As we grieve the devastating loss of Turning Point USA founder and CEO Charlie Kirk, a husband, father and advocate for truth, we also stand as fellow brothers and sisters in Christ, acknowledging the dutiful role Kirk played as a 'watchman' in the Kingdom of God.

Kirk, unapologetic in his faith and stances for justice, boldly journeyed to college campuses across America to amplify these messages of truth.

Likewise, the prophet Ezekiel was given a sobering assignment. God told him, "Son of man, I have made you a watchman." If Ezekiel saw danger coming and failed to sound the alarm, he would be held accountable for the blood that followed. If he warned the people, and they refused to listen, he was not guilty, for he had fulfilled his duty.

That calling belongs to us as Christians today. We can learn so much from both Ezekiel and Charlie Kirk. In every generation God raises up watchmen to warn, to speak and to stand for truth. Silence is not neutral. Silence is participation. It is a choice that leaves grounds wide open, vulnerable to enemy control and takeover. When we see danger approaching, whether it is moral decay, spiritual compromise or outright violence, and we refuse to speak, then we share in the consequences. We must always stand up for justice and righteousness.

Charlie Kirk's death is a reminder of why this role matters. He was not perfect, but he was willing to speak. I had the chance to interview him once, and I remember his conviction and clarity. He knew who he was, and he knew where he was going. That assurance comes from Christ alone. And because of that, his life and death equally convict us to ask ourselves whether we are fulfilling our role as watchmen,too.

Forgiveness is part of this calling. We cannot warn faithfully, acting in truth and love, if our hearts are consumed with bitterness. Forgiveness is obedience, and it is also repentance. When we forgive, we turn away from our natural instinct for vengeance and turn back to God who has forgiven us. That obedience allows us to stand on the wall with a clear conscience, proclaiming truth without hypocrisy.

Being watchmen, like Ezekiel and Charlie Kirk, may cost us dearly. It may cost us friends, careers, comfort and even life itself. But God has not asked us to control the results or live in fear. He has asked us to be faithful, even to the point of death. In fact, Philippians 1:21 reminds us: "For to me, to live is Christ and to die is gain."

Like Ezekiel, our duty is to speak. And like Charlie, our confidence rests not in how people respond, but in knowing who we are in Christ and where we are going when this life is over. In truth and love, we must always stand.

Let us be watchmen who sound the alarm. Let us forgive as Christ has forgiven us. Let us speak truth boldly and clearly, knowing that in the end God holds us accountable not for the outcome, but for our obedience.

"But Peter and the apostles answered, 'We must obey God rather than men.'" Acts 5:29 ESV

************

Peter Demos is the president and CEO of Demos' Brands and Demos Family Kitchen. A Christian business leader from Tennessee, Demos uses his biblical perspective and insight gained from his own struggles to lead others to truth and authenticity in a broken world. Demos is the author of "On the Duty of Christian Civil Disobedience" and "Afraid to Trust. To learn more, visit peterdemos.org.



