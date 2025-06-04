'Agro-terrorism Weapon' Smuggled into US, 2 Chinese Nationals Caught with Dangerous Pathogen

Two Chinese nationals have been charged with conspiracy and smuggling after one allegedly brought a dangerous, toxic fungus into the United States last year, according to the FBI. The fungus, Fusarium graminearum, is considered a potential "agro-terrorism weapon" because it can devastate food supplies by infecting wheat, barley, maize, and rice—and also sicken livestock and people.

Federal authorities say Yunqing Jian, 33, and Zunyong Liu, 34, who are Chinese citizens, conspired to bring the fungus to a University of Michigan lab, which does not have federal permits to handle it.

Jian, who worked at the lab, was arrested and remains in custody pending a bond hearing. According to the complaint filed against her, Jian had received funding from the communist regime for her work on this pathogen in China. Her electronics also contain information describing her dedication to the Chinese Communist Party.

"The alleged actions of these Chinese nationals, including a loyal member of the Chinese Communist Party, are of the gravest national security concerns," said U.S. Attorney Jerome Gorgon Jr.

This image shows toxic plant pathogens that a Chinese scientist brought into the U.S. last year, federal authorities said June 3, 2025, as they filed charges against him and a girlfriend who worked in a lab at the University of Michigan. (CREDIT: US District Court For The Eastern District Of Michigan via AP)

Liu was stopped at the Detroit airport in July 2024 and sent back to China after officials discovered red plant material in his backpack. Initially, Liu claimed he didn't know what the samples were but later admitted he intended to use them for research at the university lab, where he had previously worked.

The FBI says a scientific journal describes the fungus as a possible "agro-terrorism weapon," and Liu had a related article titled "Plant-Pathogen Warfare under Changing Climate Conditions" saved on his phone.

Messages between Jian and Liu in 2024 suggest coordination before Liu's trip. In one exchange, Jian said, "It's a pity that I still have to work for you," to which Liu replied, "Once this is done, everything else will be easy."

When FBI agents questioned Jian in February at the campus lab, she denied assisting Liu with the pathogen, saying, "100% no." However, agents later found a signed statement on her phone expressing support for the Chinese Communist Party and messages indicating she had already been working with the fungus before Liu's arrival.

"These two aliens have been charged with smuggling a fungus that has been described as a 'potential agro-terrorism weapon' into the heartland of America, where they apparently intended to use a University of Michigan laboratory to further their scheme," Gorgon explained.

Cheyvoryea Gibson, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Detroit Field Office, stated, "These individuals exploited their access to laboratory facilities at a local university to engage in the smuggling of biological pathogens, an act that posed an imminent threat to public safety."

Because the U.S. does not have an extradition treaty with China, authorities say Liu is unlikely to face arrest unless he returns. Nevertheless, Liu is still being charged in the case.

U.S. Custom and Border Protection, Director of Field Operations Marty C. Raybon stated, "Today's criminal charges levied upon Yunqing Jian and Zunyong Liu are indicative of CBP's critical role in protecting the American people from biological threats that could devastate our agricultural economy and cause harm to humans; especially when it involves a researcher from a major university attempting to clandestinely bring potentially harmful biological materials into the United States.