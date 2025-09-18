3 Police Officers Killed, 2 Wounded in Shootout in Pennsylvania's York County

Pennsylvania's York County is grieving after three police officers were killed in the line of duty during a gun battle. Two others were wounded. Today, the commonwealth is pausing to honor their sacrifice.

On Wednesday evening, a solemn scene unfolded in North Codorus Township, about 45 minutes south of Harrisburg. Residents and first responders lined the streets as a procession of police and emergency vehicles carried the bodies of the officers killed in the line of duty.

Gov. Josh Shapiro said, "This is an absolutely tragic and devastating day for York County and for the entire Commonwealth of Pennsylvania."

Earlier in the day, officers approached a rural farmhouse in York County to serve an arrest warrant and restraining order tied to a domestic incident. But when they got there, the suspect opened fire from a nearby cornfield.

A 911 phone call recording was released, documenting the traumatic incident. Homes and schools in the area were immediately placed on lockdown.

Dave Miller, who lives just across the street from the farmhouse, says he was out for a walk when the gunfire started.

"When I passed the barn, I heard gunshots within a few minutes, and I saw an officer go down in the middle of the road. And middle of the range. Pretty alarming," Miller said.

Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Christopher Paris said, "There were five law enforcement officers who were shot today, three fatally, two that were transported here to WellSpan in York. They are currently listed in critical but stable condition."

Authorities say one of the officers was able to return fire, killing the suspect, who was reportedly wearing camouflage at the time.

Shapiro said, "This kind of violence isn't okay. We need to do better as a society. We need help the people who think that picking up a gun, picking up a weapon, is the answer to resolving disputes."

The FBI is now assisting the Pennsylvania State Police in their investigation. The governor has ordered U.S. and Commonwealth flags flown at half-staff in honor of the fallen officers.

