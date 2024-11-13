Trump's Secretary of Defense Pick Draws Scrutiny but Gov't Waste Crackdown Earns Praise

President-elect Donald Trump is in Washington, D.C. today to meet with President Biden in the Oval Office and with House GOP leaders on Capitol Hill. Trump has hit the ground running after his victory, swiftly making a series of key cabinet nominations.

Biden welcomes Trump back to the White House this morning as part of the orderly transition of power. The Oval Office meeting will be the first face-to-face meeting since their debate in June.

"The American people deserve this. They deserve a peaceful transfer of power," said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. "They deserve a smooth transition. And that's what you're going to see."

This is happening as Trump makes major announcements about his new administration. Overnight, he stunned Washington by nominating Fox News host Pete Hegseth to serve as Secretary of Defense.

Hegseth, a veteran of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars and a graduate of Princeton and Harvard, has been vocal about reforming U.S. military leadership. However, his critics argue he lacks the experience necessary to lead such a powerful agency.

"You've got to fire the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs and obviously, to bring in a new Secretary of Defense, but any General that was involved, General, Admiral, whatever that was involved in any of the DEI woke sh*t has got to go," Hegseth said during a taping on the Shawn Ryan Show. "You have to reestablish that trust by putting in no-nonsense warfighters in those positions who aren't going to cater to the socially correct garbage."

Trump also announced that he is nominating former director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe to head the Central Intelligence Agency.

"He will be a fearless fighter for the constitutional rights of all Americans, while ensuring the highest levels of national security, and peace through strength," Trump said in a statement.

Trump also plans to establish a new department focused on slashing government waste. Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy will run this yet-to-be-formed department, aiming to streamline the federal government and reduce bureaucracy.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon previously praised the idea. In a CNBC interview, Dimon said, "This idea about having an efficiency commission, I actually like the idea. I think governments have to become more efficient, more competent and look at when they take money, what do they get for it?"

Musk stated on his X platform, "Either we get government efficient or America goes bankrupt. That's what it comes down to. Wish I were wrong, but it's true."

Just before meeting Biden, Trump heads to Capitol Hill to meet with congressional Republicans. House Speaker Mike Johnson said his party stands ready to advance Trump's second-term agenda.

"On Tuesday, voters rejected what they really felt was the misery of the last four years," Johnson said Tuesday. "We're moving on and we're turning the page. And this is something that the American people, desperately need and deserve. We are going to raise an America First banner above this place."

On the Senate side, with Republicans in control of the upper chamber, a leadership vote is scheduled for Wednesday.

The key contenders for Senate Republican leader include Senators John Thune (SD), John Cornyn (TX), and Rick Scott (FL).



