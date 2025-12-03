Republican's Win in Special Congressional Election in Red TN District Comes with a Caveat

President Trump and the Republican Party were closely watching a special House election in Tennessee last night for warning signs about next year's congressional midterms.

Republican Matt Van Epps won the race by 9 points, but that's a far cry from President Trump's 22-point margin in that district in 2024. And the previous Republican who held the seat won by 21 points just last year.

The narrowing gap in Tennessee, plus the Democratic Party's big wins during the November elections in Virginia, are raising concerns for the GOP about the 2026 elections in the middle of President Trump's presidency.

All this comes as Trump is facing low poll numbers and a growing crisis over an attack on an alleged drug smuggling boat.

CBN's Chief Political Analyst David Brody explains what it all means on The 700 Club today. Check back here shortly to watch that analysis.

