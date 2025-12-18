President Donald Trump speaks during an address to the nation from the Diplomatic Reception Room at the White House, Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025, in Washington. (Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

The Latest: Trump Addresses the American Public in a Live Speech From the White House

President Donald Trump delivered a speech live from the White House on Wednesday night where he discussed his achievements and touched on some of his agenda for next year and beyond.

The president’s predecessor, whom Trump continues to lambaste regularly, figured prominently at the start of his address. Trump pointed to the immigration situation under former President Joe Biden’s presidency, as well as inflation and culture issues.

“This is what the Biden administration allowed to happen to our country,” he said, adding: “When I took office, I inherited a mess, and I’m fixing it.”

His remarks are coming at a crucial time as he tries to rebuild his steadily eroding popularity. Public polling shows most U.S. adults are frustrated with his handling of the economy as inflation picked up after his tariffs raised prices and hiring slowed.

Trump has previously said he thinks more Americans would back him if they simply heard him describe his track record.

Here’s the latest:

US announces $10 billion in arms sales to Taiwan

The massive package of arms sales includes medium-range missiles, howitzers and drones. It’s a move that is sure to infuriate China.

The State Department announced the sales late Wednesday during a nationally televised address by Trump, who made scant mention of foreign policy issues and did not speak to trade or other issues with China.

The eight arms sales agreements cover 82 high-mobility artillery rocket systems and 420 Army Tactical Missile Systems, similar to what the U.S. had been providing Ukraine during the Biden administration to defend itself from Russia. Those systems are worth more than $4 billion.

A tale of two presidents in Trump’s speech

It was Trump’s address, but former President Joe Biden got at least a half-dozen mentions in about 18 minutes.

Trump repeatedly slammed his Democratic predecessor for leaving a “mess” on immigration, the economy and international affairs.

The speech was a mix of Trump insisting he’d solved the nation’s ills but tacitly acknowledging voter frustrations, especially on inflation and the economy, by blaming Biden and Democrats.

All presidents make comparisons to predecessors, especially when they’re from the opposition party. Biden often noted problems that he took on after defeating Trump in 2020.

The question for Trump, who has already seen his job approval ratings slip, is how long he can use Biden as part of his argument to voters.

Trump ends by noting sporting events and celebrations coming next year

The president sought to end the address on a high note, noting the Olympics and World Cup soccer matches that will take place in the U.S. next year.

Next year is also the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Trump said, “There could be no more fitting tribute to this epic milestone than to complete the comeback of America that began just one year ago.”

He closed by wishing viewers a merry Christmas and a happy New Year.