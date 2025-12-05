January 6th Pipe Bomb Suspect Arrested in D.C.

MPD Chief of Police Pamela Smith & U.S. Capitol Police Chief Michael Sullivan at a news conference announcing the arrest of Brian Cole Jr., who allegedly placed pipe bombs near RNC and DNC offices on Jan. 5, 2021. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call via AP Images)

The FBI has arrested a suspect they believe planted pipe bombs in Washington, D.C., on the eve of Jan. 6, 2021.

The Justice Department announced the news on Thursday, five years after security cameras captured images of someone planting pipe bombs outside Democratic and Republican Party headquarters.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi explained, "Early this morning, Brian Cole junior was arrested and charged with placing the pipe bombs at the RNC and the DNC on January 5th, 2021." The bombs were discovered the same day as the riot at the U.S. Capitol building.

FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed, "We are dealing with an individual who was alleged to have made bombs. We cannot do this sort of takedown in haste because it endangers the lives of law enforcement."

FBI agents made the arrest at the suspect's parents' home in a D.C. neighborhood. The 30-year-old is facing charges of transporting an explosive device and attempted malicious destruction.

Charging documents allege that cellphone data places the suspect's phone on the route where the bombs were found. It also includes claims of credit card purchases consistent with components used to make the pipe bombs.

Officials say the arrest came not through a tip, but by working through millions of pieces of evidence.

Investigators have not yet released a motive, and people who know the suspect say they are shocked at the arrest. He appears in court on Friday.



