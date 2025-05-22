House Passes 'Big Beautiful Bill', Pro-Life Advocates Applaud Cuts to Planned Parenthood Funding

The Republican-led House of Representatives passed President Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill" Thursday morning.

The chamber cleared the sprawling package with just one vote after marathon meetings, intense negotiations, and a series of last-minute changes. Two Republicans voted against the bill and there was no Democratic support. The vote on final passage in the House was 215-214.

The legislation extends the 2017 tax cuts and seeks to cut $1.5 trillion in spending including hundreds of billions of dollars in cuts to Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). However, it would infuse money to expand the military and boost funding to create a stronger border.

"What we're going to do here this morning is truly historic, and it will make all the difference in the daily lives of hard-working Americans. ... To put it simply, this bill gets Americans back to winning again, and it's been a long time coming," House Speaker Mike Johnson said in a floor speech before the vote.

The president visited the Capitol this week to urge divided Republicans, especially fiscal conservatives, to support the bill.

The bill's passage marks a major victory for Speaker Johnson who successfully pushed Republican holdouts.

"Nothing in Congress is ever easy, especially when you have small margins, but we are going to land this plane and deliver this and we're proud of what we've accomplished together," Johnson said Tuesday. "Every member of the conference can be proud of this legislation in the end. It's truly (a) nation-shaping piece of legislation."

Meanwhile, pro-life advocates are proudly celebrating the passage of the bill.

As CBN News reported, GOP lawmakers introduced a provision in the"Big Beautiful Bill" that would cut Medicaid funds from going to the abortion industry, including Planned Parenthood.

The bill includes language that not only removes taxpayer funding from the abortion giant but also cuts funding "for organizations that participate in transgender medical interventions for minors."

"This is an historic win for Pro-Life Americans and children in the womb, as Planned Parenthood and Big Abortion has been cut out of the 'Big, Beautiful Bill' and has been told to go fund themselves, Our 50-state grassroots network will now turn our attention to the U.S. Senate, asking them to put life-saving care over the interests of the abortion lobby,'" said Students for Life Action President Kristan Hawkins.



MAJOR MILESTONE: The U.S. House has just voted to defund Planned Parenthood. Significant win. I'm grateful to @SpeakerJohnson & @RepGuthrie for shepherding this effort; and very thankful to the thousands of voices who joined the @ERLC to make the case for this. On to the Senate! — Brent Leatherwood (@LeatherwoodERLC) May 22, 2025

SBA Pro-Life America President Marjorie Dannenfelser also commended Speaker Johnson for pushing to pass the legislation that will ultimately save thousands of babies.

"Today Congress took a big step toward stopping forced taxpayer funding of the Big Abortion industry. This is a crucial win in the fight against America's #1 cause of death – abortion – and against waste and corruption," she said.

"Medicaid will be stronger for those who need it most. There is no excuse for forcing taxpayers to prop up a scandal-ridden industry that prioritizes abortions, gender transitions, and partisan political activism instead of prenatal care, cancer screening, and other legitimate health services that are in continual decline," Dannenfelser continued.

She also urged the Senate to pass the bill saying, "We commend Speaker Johnson and House Republicans for standing strong to get the One Big Beautiful Bill Act passed. We now urge the Senate to do its part, and both chambers to come together and get it across the finish line. More than 400,000 babies a year, their mothers, and countless American taxpayers are depending on you."

The GOP majority Senate will take it up after the Memorial Day holiday.



