Vice President JD Vance, right, Second Lady Usha Vance, center, and Erika Kirk deplane Air Force Two, carrying the body of Charlie Kirk, the CEO of Turning Point USA who was shot and killed, Sept. 11, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Charlie Kirk's Widow, Erika: 'You Have No Idea What You Just Unleashed'

Speaking through tears, Erika Kirk, the wife of Charlie Kirk, spoke publicly on Friday for the first time since the assassination of the Turning Point USA co-founder and CEO on Wednesday. She told of his dreams, his faith, and his goal of restoring the American family. She vowed that his work would continue, telling his alleged assassin and any accomplices, "You have no idea what you just unleashed."

“Two days ago, my husband, Charlie, went to see the face of his Savior and his God,” she stated. “Now and for all eternity, he will stand at his Savior’s side wearing the glorious crown of a martyr.”

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you receive the latest alerts from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

The White House posted her remarks, during which Kirk praised the security and medical personnel who tended to her husband after the shooting, as well as the law enforcement officers who tracked and apprehended the alleged killer, Tyler Robinson. She told of her husband's deep love for President Trump, and she expressed heartfelt gratitude to Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha, who accompanied Erika as her husband's body was flown to Phoenix.

About his work as a commentator, influencer, and mobilizer of the younger generation, Erika Kirk pledged that the mission would continue.

“The evildoers responsible for my husband’s assassination have no idea what they’ve done. They killed Charlie because he preached a message of patriotism, faith, and of God’s merciful love. But the movement will not die. I refuse to let that happen. All of us will refuse," she declared.

Kirk was killed on Wednesday while addressing a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

To watch Erika Kirk's address, click below.