'America's Revival': Sen. James Lankford Releases New Book Calling Christians to Step Up

CAPITOL HILL – Senator James Lankford is a rising leader who makes clear that faith is his guide, especially when tackling tough policies like immigration and national debt. After serving more than a decade in Congress, the ordained minister sat down with CBN News to talk about his new book and explain why now is the critical time for Americans to do their part.



Whether on Capitol Hill or among his constituents, Senator Lankford (R-OK) displays a genuine passion for serving others. He's spent years pastoring youth and representing communities throughout his home state of Oklahoma. In his book, Turnaround: America's Revival, Lankford emphasizes that the sooner we discover our purpose, the greater our impact will be.

"Biblical leadership, as simple as it is, is seeing the problem that God puts on your heart and doing something about it," said Lankford. He sees his debut book as a practical guide for Christians to boldly live their faith as leaders, even in hard times.

"It's intended for us as people of faith to be able to slow down and go, okay, what is it? How do I understand how the Scripture applies to me? What is it that I can do actually to have the greatest impact?" Lankford said, describing Turnaround.



He invites readers to see how transforming a nation requires more than just casting a vote. Each chapter offers practical insights on leading by example in our everyday lives.

Lankford lays out how to maintain unwavering faith while navigating a divided political climate, what scripture teaches us about engaging with government and authority. His book also emphasizes how courage, kindness, and consistency can effectively influence and reshape our environment.

"I try to lay out, what can you do in your school board, your communities, city councils, what can you do for mentoring the kid down the street that just needs some help in that family? There's a lot of ways we can be engaged in our country, but the first thing is to acknowledge there's a problem."



"I have to be confident this is God's timing, because this has been a three-year journey to be able to write it and to be able to prepare it and to be able to lay it out there," Lankford said. "It is also a moment to be able to challenge people, to be able to say, don't expect that there was an election maybe you liked and say, 'okay, everything's going to get fixed now'."



Turnaround is already receiving praise in Washington. Former Secretary of State, CIA Director, and Kansas Congressman Mike Pompeo describes it as "a powerful challenge to pay closer attention to who we are, rather than what we do."



"There's a big difference between a career and a calling. Career is what we do to get paid, a calling is what we were made for and, people are missing that," said Lankford. "So, I wanted to be able to challenge people to say, let's reconsider again, as Americans, who we are. My hope is that people would have a pen in their hand as they go through (this book), and that they would hear God's call in their own life to be able to know what their mission is as well. In the days ahead."



Turnaround: America's Revival is currently on shelves in major bookstores across the country and online. It's currently sold at major retailers including, Amazon Prime, Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, and Walmart as well as Audible.