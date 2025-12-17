White House Bans Syrian, Palestinian Passport Holders; Netanyahu Demands World Leaders Confront Antisemitism

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during the lighting of the third Hanukkah candle at the Western Wall in Jerusalem, Dec. 16, 2025. Photo Credit: GPO.

JERUSALEM, Israel – Syrian and Palestinian Authority passport holders will not be able to enter the U.S. as of the beginning of the year, the latest in a series of bans. Meanwhile, against the backdrop of the deadly attack in Australia last weekend, Israel is demanding that world leaders wake up and fight antisemitism.

President Trump expanded a travel ban already in place by including those holding Palestinian and Syrian passports from entering the United States for travel or immigration, beginning on January 1, 2026.

The presidential order was first declared in June against 19 countries, and since then has been expanded to include 27.

U.S. officials claim the countries in question and the P.A. "cannot meet basic criteria for identifying their nationals and residents who pose national security and public safety threats and for sharing information with the United States.

In Israel, with the Hanukkah massacre still on the minds of most Israelis, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on world leaders to take action against hatred for Jews.

"I demand that Western governments do what is necessary to combat antisemitism and provide the necessary security and safety for Jewish communities around the world. And they should heed our warnings. I demand that they act – now," the prime minister declared.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters to ensure you receive the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

Israeli government spokesperson Shosh Bedrosian told CBN News that Israel is at a pivotal point in trying to convince the world how important it is to condemn anti-Semitic language and how frustrating it is that many won't listen.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu has been calling out leaders who have decided to recognize a Palestinian state," she explained. "When you do that, Hamas thanks you if you are in a situation as a country, and Hamas, a terror organization, is thanking you for recognizing a Palestinian state, don't you think you're doing something wrong? You are giving a prize to terrorism."

She said the writing has been on the wall with the myriad of street protests.

"These streets have been a walking red flag for two years. You know, I remember seeing Hamas and Hezbollah flags, just on the streets of New York City. What does that do to a Jew? You're shaking in your boots a little bit," Bedrosian remarked.

She added, "Where am I living? Where am I? What has this world gone to? What society are we living in? This has happened to Jews across the world."

Bedrosian commended President Trump for taking a stand, and said other leaders should follow suit

Trump paid tribute on Tuesday to the victims of the Australia attack.

"Let me take a moment to send the love and prayers to our entire nation, to the people of Australia, and especially all those affected by the horrific and antisemitic terrorist attack. And that's exactly what it is, antisemitic," Trump stated.

He also warned of an increasingly anti-Semitic Congress at a White House Hanukkah party.

"If you go back 10, 12, 15 years ago, at the most – the strongest lobby in Washington – was the Jewish lobby. It was Israel. That's no longer true. You have to be very careful. You have a Congress in particular, which is becoming antisemitic," the president cautioned.

In an interview with Newsmax, Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman said he's been incredibly disappointed in his own Democratic Party.

Fetterman noted, "People are trying to pretend these kinds of words and terms like, you know, ‘from the River to the Sea’ or to ‘globalize the intifadah’ and all those other things. We all know what this means. And I refuse to pander to that, and for me it’s been a rot within the American Left and within my party."