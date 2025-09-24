As Rosh Hashanah Ends, Poll Shows Nearly 80 Percent of Israelis Would Back Trump Plan to End War...With Conditions

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish people make their way to the Western Wall during Rosh Hashanah celebrations, the Jewish New Year, in the Old City of Jerusalem, Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

JERUSALEM, Israel – Many Israelis have one eye on the news developments as they celebrate the Rosh Hashanah and Yom Teruah or Feast of Trumpets holiday, which ends Wednesday at sundown.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to leave for New York shortly after the holiday, where he will address the United Nations on Friday morning.

The announcement by several European leaders, Canada, and Australia that their countries would recognize a Palestinian state was tempered by President Donald Trump's United Nations address on Tuesday.

While French President Emmanuel Macron called for the two-state solution to preserve the "global order," Trump strongly criticized globalism during his address, insisting, "The entire globalist concept of asking successful, industrialized nations to inflict pain on themselves and radically disrupt their entire societies must be rejected completely and totally – and it must be immediate,” Trump said.

Trump also took to task the leaders who pushed the recognition of a Palestinian state this week. “Now, as if to encourage continued conflict, some of this body is seeking to unilaterally recognize a Palestinian state. This would be a reward for these horrible atrocities, including October 7th, even while they refuse to release the hostages,” the president intoned.

Concerning the war in Gaza, Trump stated, "Instead of giving in to Hamas' ransom demands, we should be united with those who want real peace and get the hostages back." He added, "We can't get one or two; we need everyone, dead or alive."

Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) blasted Macron's call for unity among the U.N. member states, posting on X, "'Unity.’ This from the same leader who just proclaimed – because France is tragically dripping in antisemitism – that the UN should reward Hamas for October 7 by unilaterally declaring a Palestinian state."

Arab and Muslim leaders met with Trump on Tuesday after his address. The president called it "the most important" meeting of the week.

“We want to end the war in Gaza. These leaders are held in great respect by me and by the White House. We want to bring the hostages home and return to normal life,” Trump declared before the meeting. He added, “The families of the hostages want them back, and this is the group capable of making that happen. No one else in the world can do it,” he added.

A poll released on Tuesday by the Israeli Coalition for Regional Security showed that 78 percent of Israelis would back a plan to end the Gaza war, with the provision that it, according to The Jerusalem Post, "would end the war, return all hostages, disarm Hamas, normalize relations with Saudi Arabia, pave the way for separation from the Palestinians, and establish a regional security coalition against Iran."