Israel Prepares to Welcome Trump, Receive Hostages, Free Palestinian Murderers, as IDF Repositions in Gaza

JERUSALEM, Israel – President Trump's Gaza ceasefire deal is going forward with a promise of a hostage release soon, in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, many of whom are murderers, and a visit by the president to the region next week.

The Israeli government approved the deal in an overnight vote, and the ceasefire went into effect at noon, Israel time, on Friday.

"We fought during these two years to achieve our war aims, and the central one of these war aims is to return the hostages, all of the hostages, the living and the dead," Netanyahu stated.

Netanyahu met with Trump's lead negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner ahead of the vote. He thanked them for their work, and they praised the achievements of the prime minister and Israel's military.

Witkoff commented, "The hard job was the Prime Minister's. He had the job of protecting this country. He had the job of making tough choices with regard to how tough to be on Hamas, when to be flexible, when not to be flexible."

Kushner remarked, "I really want to say that this all wouldn't have been possible without the bravery of the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) and the soldiers, what they've accomplished not just in Gaza, but also what they've done over the last couple of years to eliminate Hezbollah in the north and really degrade them. What you were able to do in Iran, it really helped set a big tone."

The Israel Defense Forces announced its troops are "adjusting operational positions" in the Gaza Strip for the implementation of the agreement.

Trump praised what he called "a momentous breakthrough" in the Middle East, declaring, "We ended the war in Gaza and really, on a much bigger basis, created peace. And I think it's going to be a lasting peace, hopefully, an everlasting peace. Peace in the Middle East. We secured the release of all of the remaining hostages, and they should be released on Monday or Tuesday."

The president insisted Gaza will be remade.

"You have tremendous wealth in that part of the world by certain countries. And just a small part of that, what they make will do wonders for Gaza," he said.

Trump is due for a brief visit to Israel and the Middle East next week, and he has been invited to address the Knesset, Israel's parliament.

Many Israelis are rejoicing over the promised return of the 48 hostages held for more than two years.

However, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said that while "our hearts are filled with joy, happiness, and excitement" over the hostages' return, it's impossible to ignore the price Israel is paying in releasing murderers from prison.

He asked envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, "Would you make peace with Hitler? They want to kill us."

David Bedein of the Center for Near East Policy Research observed that, according to the Arabic language media, Hamas has not agreed to a ceasefire, only a "hudna" – a temporary cessation of hostilities – in order to regroup.

Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya insists the terror group will continue its work until Palestinian aspirations are fulfilled.

"We will continue to work with national and Islamic forces to complete the remaining steps, working to achieve the interests of our Palestinian people, enabling them to determine their own destiny and fulfill their rights. This will continue until the establishment of an independent state with Jerusalem as its capital," al-Hayya said.

The U.S. will reportedly send up to 200 troops to monitor and oversee the ceasefire deal. Other peacekeepers likely will include Egyptian, Qatari, Turkish, and Emirati forces.