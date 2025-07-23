Israel Bonds Build Momentum Post Oct. 7th as Israeli Economy Flourishes

Despite a multi-year war, terror attacks, and the hundreds of thousands of reservists who've been called up, the Israeli economy has proved surprisingly resilient.

In the first quarter of 2025, Israel's gross domestic product grew by 3.4%, faster than the U.S. rate. Last year, The Economist ranked Israel's economy the sixth best in the world.

One former Israeli cabinet minister, Dani Naveh, is now on a mission to protect and strengthen that momentum. He leads Israel Bonds as its president and CEO.

Since its inception in 1951, worldwide sales have topped $54 billion, including $5 billion invested since the Oct. 7th attacks in 2023. The impact can be seen in specific areas like the country's growing tech sector. Israeli bonds have also helped to minimize the war's impact, including the millions spent daily, recently, defending against Iran.

Naveh knows firsthand of the war's cost. In June, an Iranian missile attack directly hit his family's home. His three children at home at the time narrowly escaped injury by running into their bomb shelter. Two minutes later, they heard the missile strike. When they emerged from the shelter, they found their home destroyed and the yard engulfed in flames. "The damage is severe," said Naveh, "but our spirits are strong and resilient."

As Naveh continues to lead the campaign for Israeli Bonds, he contends that they're not just a good financial decision but a powerful way to support the future of the country.

