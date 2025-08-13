Far-Right Influencers Turn on Israel, but Is MAGA Truly Divided?

America's support for Israel has always been strong. While it still is, some far-right high-profile influencers have taken a hard turn against the Jewish State.

"Everything they're doing is demonic," podcaster Candace Owens recently said. "I want nothing to do with it. I will never support Israel into the future after what they've done to these children, the starvation campaign. I don't care."

Others like Steve Bannon and Tucker Carlson want America out of Israel's affairs. Marjorie Taylor Greene, one of MAGA's biggest voices in Congress, has called what's happening in Gaza "genocide."

Poll numbers also seem to suggest a slight drop in Israeli support among the GOP. Fifteen years ago in 2010, Republican support for Israel stood at 85 percent. Today it's still strong, yet down to 75 percent. The more alarming statistic among Republicans today is that 37 percent have a negative view of the Jewish State. That's up 10 percent from just 2022 when it was 27 percent.

Part of what's driving some of this MAGA division is coming from younger voters. It's a generation that is much more wary of international conflicts and has bought into President Trump's non-interventionist approach. For example, while 72 percent of Republicans overall believe America's military should support Israel, only 32 percent of Gen Z Trump voters feel that way.

"We need to invest in the United States first," says Julian Becerra, a conservative influencer on TikTok and owner of Overtime Men's Health. "I think it's hypocritical of conservatives to say, yes, we're for deportations, want to build the wall, seal up the border to put America first, but also say, hold on, because it's Israel, let's go ahead and send them billions of dollars."

That sentiment is part of a free-thinking mindset fueled by the powerful social media landscape. "I think the younger demographic, which has access to the social media and understands that platform, can hear the different opposing views," Becerra tells CBN News. "They're starting to make up their mind and not just have that blind support for it."

While that's true, plenty of young conservatives are pushing back. "I think that that's a fringe that has gotten really loud," says 19-year-old Brilyn Hollyhand who works with the RNC to get out the Gen Z Vote. "It certainly doesn't represent the vast majority of MAGA that I talk to specifically on college campuses just from my perspective...for me specifically, the support of Israel isn't a political stance, it's a biblical stance. And it's very clear, repeatedly throughout the Bible that those that bless Israel, the Lord will bless them. That's not something that is old or false or dated. That is still a truth here in 2025."

What's also true in 2025 is a MAGA movement trying to understand where Israel fits into an America First agenda.

