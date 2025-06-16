Are Israelis a Modern Day Cyrus for the Persian People?

JERUSALEM, Israel – As Israel escalates its military campaign with “Operation Rising Lion” targeting Iran’s nuclear and military infrastructure, global attention is riveted on headlines like ”Iran Fires Drones at Israel" and "Israel's Military Takes Dead Aim at Iran's Nuclear Facilities".

Yet, amid this grim escalation, an unexpected chorus has emerged – a chorus of Iranians, both inside Iran and within the diaspora, aligning themselves through social media with Israel’s strikes. Their hope? With the weakening of the Ayatollah’s regime, Iran might rediscover liberty in a new dawn.

Iranians Voice Support on X

Within hours of the strikes, the hashtag #سپاس_اسرائیل (“Thanks Israel”) surged in Iranian posts showing appreciation for dismantling the IRGC (Iran Revolutionary Guard Corps). As Reuters confirms, many Iranians are torn between fear and burgeoning optimism that this could trigger regime change.

Tousi TV Founder Mahyar Tousi (@MahyarTousi) pointed out that some Iranian people are thanking Israel: "Iranian people are thanking Israel, for destroying the IRGC, on X by using the hashtag: #سپاس_اسرائیل”.

Shila (@Shah______la), from inside Iran, went even further by thanking PM Netanyahu: “Thank you prime minister @netanyahu #سپاس_اسرائیل #سپاس_نتانیاهو”

And voices from the diaspora also continue to rise in support of Israel; Journalist Sarbaze Shah (@anialedo) (in London): “Long Live The SHAH #KingRezaPahlavi #CyrusAccords”.

This groundswell underscores the yearning among many Iranians – a longing for freedom, respect for Jewish–Persian bonds, and a nostalgia for alternatives to the Islamic Republic.

The Modern Cyrus: Israel as Liberator

This mood resonates with a powerful historical metaphor: Cyrus the Great. In Isaiah 44:28 and 45:1, centuries before his reign, God names Cyrus the liberator of Israel:

“Thus says the Lord to His anointed, to Cyrus,

whose right hand I have grasped…

‘I will go before you and level the exalted places,

I will break in pieces the doors of bronze

and cut through the bars of iron.’” (ESV)

Here, Cyrus is anointed to free the Jews from exile. In our moment, Israel appears as a modern Cyrus — dismantling the oppressive forces of Iran’s clerical rulers, and in doing so, offering Iranians the chance to return to home, identity, and liberty.

A Pivot Point in Iran’s Future?

Echoing the 1978–79 Iranian Revolution — which toppled Shah Pahlavi and brought the Ayatollahs to power — many now wonder if today marks another such pivotal moment. That revolution changed Iran’s course dramatically; today’s crisis might do the same. Social media hints at a revival of Pro-Shah sentiment, mingled with hope for a democratic and peaceful future.

Why This Matters

This moment matters not because of slogans or hashtags, but because it represents a deeper truth: the Persian people—not their theocratic regime—are calling for change. The surge of support for Israel from Iranians both inside and outside the country sends a powerful message that transcends politics. It’s a revival of an ancient bond between Jews and Persians, peoples with shared history and mutual respect. This unlikely alliance is not born out of convenience but out of a shared yearning for freedom and dignity. It’s also a signal to the international community: when a population expresses such visible support for external intervention, perhaps the time has come to take seriously the possibility of a new, democratic Iran.

The Road Ahead

Looking ahead, the path is fraught with danger. The Islamic Republic remains deeply entrenched, and its capacity for brutal retaliation is well known. Any sign of public dissent could trigger severe crackdowns. Yet, in the midst of such risks, there lies a unique opportunity. The current conflict could either tighten the regime’s grip—or fracture it.

Yet we're seeing signs of hope that some within Iran are willing to risk their lives to, "finish the job:" (@Aminbehroozi1370) "The regime is at its weakest. Let's finish the job. Together, we are stronger than any repressive force."

This could be Israel's moment to step into history as a liberator, echoing Cyrus the Great, helping to awaken a people, once their friends, from decades of religious dictatorship.

Joshua Swanson is editor-in-chief of Worship Leader Magazine. He's also a writer, actor, and executive now living in Israel.

