HHS Secretary RFK, Jr. Orders FDA to Review Abortion Pill as New Report Exposes Shocking Risks

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., has ordered a review of the abortion pill mifepristone.

Mifepristone is now used for more than 60% of U.S. abortions. New information shows the rate of serious health risks is 22 times greater than the numbers reflected on the drug's FDA-approved label, which claims the risk is only .5%.

These updated statistics have lawmakers calling for a full FDA review.

In testimony before a Senate committee, Kennedy responded to a question from Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, who cited that new study that shows nearly 11 percent of women suffer severe side effects from mifepristone.

Kennedy called the report "alarming" and said he's asking the head of the Food and Drug Administration to do a complete review. He said the new study "indicates that, at the very least, the label should be changed."

As CBN News reported earlier this week, the study found more than one in 10 patients who take mifepristone risk severe and sometimes fatal side effects.

Jamie Bryan Hall, who led the Ethics and Public Policy Center study, says about half of the women who experience an "adverse event" will likely end up in the ER or be hospitalized overnight.

"It's very risky for her in these situations to be doing this without proper care from a physician throughout the process," Hall said. "Please don't, don't, don't take this (drug) under any circumstances."

