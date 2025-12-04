Here's How to Avoid Holiday Weight Gain While Still Savoring the Tastes of the Season

With the Christmas season in full swing, many of us tend to overindulge in all the delicious holiday goodies, then regret it later. The good news is with a little know-how, we can still savor the tastes of the season while eating and drinking sensibly.

Research shows the average American gains about to pounds during the holiday season. While that might not sound like much, most people never lose that weight, so over time it can really accumulate.

Health experts say the key to avoiding holiday weight gain involves eating and drinking smaller amounts of the unhealthy, yet delicious, goodies. That's easier said than done, Sara Cully, RD, CPT, CIEC told CBN News, especially when it comes to treats we only enjoy once.

"When we see foods off limits and it's only going to be there temporarily, we tend to overeat it as if it's our last chance," she said, "Which can actually lead to overeating, which can lead to binging, and then all the guilt comes in too as well."

To break this pattern, she recommends filling-up on fiber, like oatmeal, vegetables and chia, to curb the urge to splurge.

"Chia seeds are just so rich in fiber. 10 grams per two tablespoons," Cully, "You can't really beat that with most food products. That's amazing."

Many people could use the extra fiber, as most Americans only get about half the recommended daily amount. Consuming fiber as well as protein throughout the day before a holiday party or meal can help prevent overdoing it.

Cully also recommends drinking plenty of water before and during holiday gatherings, adding other low-calorie, non-alcoholic drinks are good, too.

"I usually tell my clients to incorporate more fluids during social gatherings," she said, "If you're drinking alcohol, trying to space-out your alcoholic beverages by throwing in a non-alcoholic beverage."

To avoid that nervous, mindless eating so many people experience at holiday events, slow down and position yourself far away from the snack table, if possible.

"You can put your fork down," Cully said, "Certainly kind of keeping your station of talk maybe farther away from the food if you feel like that's going to really lure you in."

Calm sugar cravings by getting plenty of sleep, which helps keep the stress hormone cortisol in check. Likewise, exercising helps reduce the urge to stress eat and tends to improve our ability to get a good night's sleep.

"I always suggest to prioritize the heavier lifts and do a little bit higher intensity activity where you can," Cully said.

Even light activity, particularly after a meal, can stimulate the digestive system and help reduce bloating.

"A great thing to do just to both lower blood sugars and to just get more movement in, is to walk after a meal. Sometimes families will be open to doing that, but if not walking, you can at least play with kids," Cully said, "Do something like cleaning up the kitchen or something just to get yourself moving around the holidays."

So while delicious foods are part of the Christmas season, weight gain doesn't have to be another holiday tradition.

Holiday Recipes Featured on The 700 Club:

COWBOY CAVIAR

Ingredients:

3 Roma tomatoes, seeds removed, diced

2 Avocados, diced

1/3 c. diced red onion

15 oz. can black beans, rinsed and drained

15 oz. can black eyed peas, rinsed and drained

1 1/2 cups frozen corn kernels, thawed

1 bell pepper, diced

1 jalapeno pepper, seeds removed, finely diced

1/3 cup chopped fresh cilantro

Dressing:

1/3 cup olive oil

2 tablespoons lime juice

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1 teaspoon granulated sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

Instructions:

Combine tomatoes, avocado, onion, black beans, black eyed peas, corn, pepper, jalapeno pepper, and cilantro in a large bowl. Stir well.

In a separate bowl, whisk together olive oil, lime juice, red wine vinegar, sugar, salt, pepper, and garlic powder.

Pour dressing over other ingredients and refrigerate. Serves 12 (recipe from spendwithpennies.com)

HOLIDAY SALAD

Ingredients:

1 bunch of kale,cut into thin strips

1 sweet potato, cut into 1-inch cubes

1/2 onion, cut into 1-inch chunks

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon dried parsley

pinch of cayenne pepper

Dressing:

1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar

1/2 teaspoon honey

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

pinch of sale and pepper

3 tablespoons crumbled goat cheese

1/2 cup dried cranberries

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Lightly coat sweet potatoes and onion with the olive oil, salt, pepper, parsley and cayenne pepper then bake for 28 minutes, turning once halfway through. Make the dressing by whisking the balsamic vinegar, honey and olive oil together until well incorporated. Set aside.

Add a couple of teaspoons of dressing to the kale and massage it into the salad. Let sit for 3 minutes. Add in the sweet potato and onion mixture and more dressing until well coated. Garnish with goat cheese and cranberries. Serves 4 (recipe from keystothecucina.com)

ROASTED VEGETABLES

Ingredients:

2 cups cubed butternut squash

2 cups halved Brussels sprouts

2 cups cauliflower florets

2 carrots, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 to 2 turnips, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 small red onion, cut into wedges

1 cup halved red radishes

extra virgin olive oil for drizzling

salt and pepper

2 tablespoons chopped rosemary or 12 chopped sage leaves, optional

lemon wedges for serving, optional

Apple Cider Vinegar Dressing, optional

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 425°F and line 2 large baking sheets with parchment paper.

Choose any vegetables you like from the list above and place them in separate rows on the baking sheets, grouping vegetables with similar cooking times together. See the notes below for the approximate roasting times for each vegetable pictured. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Roast until tender and golden brown around the edges, tossing halfway through.

If you're roasting two sheets in the oven at the same time, switch racks halfway through so that the vegetables on both sheets brown evenly. Remove the vegetables from the sheets as they're done.

Vegetables can be served hot or warm. If you'd like to serve them piping hot, toss them all back into the oven to warm up for a few minutes before serving.

Mix the vegetables together and transfer to a serving platter. Season to taste with salt, pepper and squeezes of lemon. Sprinkle with rosemary and drizzle with apple cider vinegar dressing, if using. Serve with lemon wedges, if desired. (recipe from loveandlemons.com)

Notes:

Butternut squash: 30 to 35 minutes

Brussels sprouts: 25 to 35 minutes

Cauliflower: 25 to 30 minutes

Carrots: 15 to 25 minutes

Turnips: 25 to 30 minutes

Onion wedges: 30 minutes

Radishes: 10 to 15 minutes

APPLE CIDER VINEGAR DRESSING

Ingredients:

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

1 teaspoon maple syrup or honey

1 garlic clove, grated

1/4 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1/4 teaspoon sea salt

black pepper to taste

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

Instructions:

In a small bowl, whisk together the apple cider vinegar, maple syrup, garlic, mustard, salt, and pepper. Drizzle in the olive oil while whisking and continue to whisk until the dressing is emulsified. Alternatively, combine everything in a jar with a tight-fitting lid and shake to combine.

Serves 6 (recipe from loveandlemons.com)

CHIA PUDDING

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons chia seeds

1/2 cup almond milk, or milk of choice

1 tablespoon honey, or sweetener, optional

Strawberries, or other fruits for topping

Instructions:

Pour ingredients into a jar and mix well. Let settle for 2-3 minutes then mix again very well until you see no clumping. Cover the jar and store in fridge overnight or for at least 2 hours. When you're ready to eat it, top with your favorite fruit and enjoy cold! (recipe from feelgoodfoodie.net)