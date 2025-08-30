'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Star's Bold Gospel Message: 'You Can't Be a Lukewarm Christian'

Gavin Casalegno is best known as one of the stars of the hit Prime Video series, “The Summer I Turned Pretty” — and he’s not letting his fame go to waste.

Earlier this year, he was approached by social media influencer David Carmi, who’s known for asking one question: “What makes you confident?” In response, Casalegno gave a faith-filled answer.

“What makes me confident?” the 25-year-old actor repeated back. “My identity. … It’s who God says I am, and I don’t believe what anyone else says about me. I just believe what God says about me.”

Carmi went on to ask Casalegno if he’s always been skilled at “clearly” expressing himself. The star said it has taken “a lot of growth and a lot of hardship.”

“But when your faith isn’t in temporary things,” he explained, “it makes life easier. It makes you more confident to be able to express yourself better.”

The young star went on to encourage viewers to find purpose in what they pursue and strive toward, “because, if it’s purposeless … it’s not gonna have the effect and the fire that you want it to have.”

Casalegno has not shied away from opening up about his faith and sharing his convictions online.

On TikTok, using a secondary account, the star has spoken directly about Christianity and prayer. In one video from last year, he warned followers against spiritual complacency.

Listen to the latest episode of “Quick Start”

“You can’t just be a lukewarm Christian,” he said. “God wants all of you, not just the Sunday version.”

In the five-minute video, Casalegno shared a reflection on Revelation 3:14-22, which centers on the church in Laodicea and the spiritual complacency that had gripped believers there.

“All you have to do is repent and be eager for the Lord and hear Him knocking on your heart and say, ‘God, I allow You in. I accept You in. Come, let’s spend time together. Feast with me,'” he said, offering a brief Gospel presentation. “And Jesus is saying, ‘I will come and I will feast with you and you with Me.'”

Through that prayer, the star said, there “will be a personal encounter with Jesus” that will “fuel you for your day and for your faith.” He said that pursuit will bring about “more eagerness to follow Him and do what is right and more zeal for repentance … and asking the Lord for forgiveness.”

Pray for the strength of Casalegno’s faith and for God to use the celebrity’s platform for the Gospel.