Singer’s Wife Experiences Radical Miracle While Being Prayed Over: ‘Instant Healing’

Pop and hip-hop musician Bodie said God continues to “speak fresh vision” into his life, saying it’s been “really special” watching the Lord work throughout his personal and professional life.

He also shared the most incredible miracle he’s experienced in his life — a radical healing his wife, Royale Kuljian, experienced.

“I think a recent physical miracle … is my wife’s eardrum was completely blown out, infected, and not working,” Bodie said. “And the doctors were like, ‘Oh, this is not good.’ And then, that week, we went to church, laid hands on it [and] instant healing, full hearing [came] back right away.”

The performer said the experience was a “pretty cool, tangible miracle” — one that is proof of the Lord’s faithfulness. Royale also spoke about the experience and offered more specific details of her healing.

“I had gone to the doctors because it was just gone completely,” she said of her hearing. “And, so, they saw that there was no eardrum even there anymore. It completely blown.”

Doctors were discussing reconstructing her eardrum, but then Royale said she went to church and was prayed over — and something incredible happened.

“This girl at church was praying over me and I couldn’t hear her ’cause she was next to my bad ear,” she said. “And she was just praying, and praying, and then, immediately, I could start hearing her pray, and, so, I like looked at her weird. I was like, ‘I hear you, Amy.'”

Royale continued, “And, so, it was just a crazy, just instant, immediately hearing and it was fully gone, fully recovered.”

She’s since been back to the doctor and said her hearing is now “perfectly normal” and that physicians don’t have an explanation of what unfolded.

“They’re really confused,” she said. “But — miracle.”

Watch the couple discuss the incredible healing.

