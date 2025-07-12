NBA Star’s Sneakers Have Bible Verses — Here’s Why People Are Paying Attention

Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac (1) reacts after scoring a 3-pointer during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Jonathan Isaac, an NBA player for the Orlando Magic, is on a mission to empower fans and sports enthusiasts to dig deeper into their faith — and he’s taken some truly unique steps to accomplish that goal.

In 2023, Isaac launched UNITUS, a company that sells high-quality, faith-forward sneakers and apparel. It was a business born out of a pivotal moment in Isaac’s life and career.

As CBN’s Faithwire previously reported, he went viral in 2020 for departing from his fellow Orlando teammates and refusing to kneel during the National Anthem or wear Black Lives Matter attire. That decision catapulted him into the headlines and led him to write a book, “Why I Stand.”

“A lot of people know me because [of] the big stand,” he told CBN News while promoting the release of his new Freedom Fortra sneaker. “I didn’t kneel for the National Anthem, wear a Black Lives Matter T-shirt, which made its rounds … everywhere.”

Reflecting back on his reasons for not taking part in the protests, Isaac said he knew in his heart that “Christ was the answer” to the racial divisions and other problems plaguing the nation.

“We had a problem,” he said. “We faced an issue. It was a tumultuous time, but I believe that Christ was the answer, and that’s ultimately why I stood.”

Around the same time, Isaac tore his ACL and was forced to take time to recover. Nike decided not to re-sign him due to the injury. And, after consulting with his pastor, he began thinking about launching his own shoe brand rather than trying to get Nike back on board after he healed and started playing again.

Isaac soon realized he could launch a brand that would “give glory to God, but also do justice to what a shoe could look like if it were created by a Christian.” Every sneaker produced by UNITUS features a Bible verse, allowing customers and fans to enjoy powerful reminders of their faith.

“It has ballooned into an entire brand centered around creating touch points for the believer to connect them to each other and to Christ,” he said. “A big thing for us is the verses on the shoes are not necessarily about evangelism. … They’re much more so about the person wearing them, and helping you create a touch point of reflection for yourself.”

While the verses will certainly spark conversations for those who notice them, Isaac believes the Scriptures offer a powerful reflection for those who wear the shoes.

“It’s really about what verses make sense in helping me remember what it’s truly about — why am I doing what I’m doing? Why do I call myself a Christian? What does this all mean?” Isaac said. “And as many touch points as possible throughout the day, help me be mindful more.”

The NBA star’s brand comes on the scene at a time when faith is experiencing a resurgence in sports, media, Hollywood, and mainstream culture — something that’s not lost on him.

“I truly feel like God is in this and … it’s as our world continues to be get crazier,” he said, noting that he believes God is on the move. “I truly believe that God is not only opening the eyes of people who don’t believe, but also refocusing people who do claim to be a part of the faith and saying, ‘Hey, we need to get back to the roots of what this is really about because the day is getting darker, people are more in need than they ever have been, and we need to be equipped as the church, as the body, as individuals to walk out the Gospel and administer the Gospel to other people.”

Isaac’s most recent product launch is the Freedom Fortra, a multi-use sneaker for walking, going to the gym, and wearing in everyday life. Colored red, white, and blue, the shoes reflect the American ideal of freedom and include Isaiah 9:6 on the back.

That verse reads, “For to us a child is born, to us a son is given, and the government will be on his shoulders. And he will be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.” It’s a Scripture prophesying Jesus and the ultimate liberty He gave to humanity.

“The Freedom Fortra is our take on the celebration of July 4, and I think it’s absolutely something to be proud of,” he said. “The country that we in … and just everything that we have [being] an American. But the greater freedom is found in Christ, period.”

Find out more about UNITUS here.