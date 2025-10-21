'Joy No Matter What': Regent University Student Brings Touch of Comedy to Tough Subject in 'Boardwalk Winter' Film

A romantic comedy written and directed by a Regent University film student is set to come to a screen near you.

Jonathan Fox is celebrating the nationwide release of his first film, "Boardwalk Winter".

It is a romantic comedy that centers around a woman named Fern, who, despite an "unexpected expiration date, hunts for a husband at a beachside hotel."



The film is set in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and features Saturday Night Live alumnus Victoria Jackson.

Fox, a Regent University film graduate, told CBN News' Studio 5 that he wanted to merge a serious topic about death with a touch of comedy.

"I had a professor at Regent University. I went to film school there. They taught a class on comedy, and some of the discussion that we had was around finding comedy through pain," Fox said. "It helps us to see the bright spots, even in dark areas. We all have challenges at various levels. And I think that watching Fern overcome some of the adversity that she does, I hope that it will really give more hope to people going through struggles."

Natalie Veater plays the lead role of Fern and shared that the film also explores faith elements.

"I think it goes back to that message of everybody deserves love. Everybody will face challenges. Everybody will react to them in different ways...none of us are perfect. But through love and through our commitment to others and our love to others, we can make life a really beautiful thing," she shared with CBN News' Studio 5.

Actor Chris Maher plays Cole, Fern's love interest. He shares that while the film touches on a heavy subject, it also portrays that people can have joy, even in the midst of a trial.

"[The film] looked at a lot of the darker sides of life and morbidity, particularly in the sense that there can be a lot of joy no matter what you're going through," Maher continued.

"Boardwalk Winter" is available now on digital platforms.

