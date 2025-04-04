Dallas Jenkins Tells CBN News Why 'The Chosen' Season Five Was Meant to Be on The Big Screen

"The Chosen: Last Supper" had its highest grossing theatrical opening last weekend after hitting the No. 3 spot at the Box Office and earning nearly $12 million. And there is more to come as part two of the series hits theaters today.

Series creator and showrunner Dallas Jenkins told CBN News how he continues to authentically capture the ministry of Jesus, season after season.

"It's still the same process. I'm still a guy on a couch with my laptop, with my co-writers writing the season when we're on set. It's a group of artists and friends who are trying as best we can to capture authentically the story of Jesus. But ultimately, and I think you'll see this when you watch the episodes, no matter how big the story gets and the backdrop gets, it's still about the intimacy."

"Ultimately, I'm like, no matter how big this scene is, even the turning of the tables in the temple, our biggest, most dramatic scene we've done, I've still got to be checking in on the people involved. Where are they at in their journey? What are they thinking? How does this affect their relationship? How does this affect their friendship? How does this affect their understanding of who Jesus is?," he continued.

Jenkins shared with CBN News each season so far has a different theme, and this season is no different.

"I would say intensity, for sure. This is the most intense season we've ever had, but there's also, we get to kick a little butt this season. Season four was pretty sad. Season six is going to be the most devastating, obviously, season we've ever done. Season five. It is a cornucopia of emotions, and I think this reflects the totality of who God is, which I think is really cool. I think sometimes we put him in a specific box. He's the kind, gentle, maybe hippie Jesus, or he's the law and order of justice. Jesus, he's all of those things in this season. I think that's really exciting to explore," Jenkins said.

He added, "Visually speaking, if there's ever a season that you need to see on the big screen, it's this one. We got the turning over the tables of the temple. We got the triumphal entry, we got the Last Supper, we got the betrayal of Judas. These are big things, big themes, demands to be seen and heard in a room with other people who are going to laugh and cry together. And already the people who've seen these first couple episodes are like, oh wow, this is big. This is epic."

Part 2 of "The Chosen: The Last Supper is in theaters starting today followed by the third installment on April 11th.

