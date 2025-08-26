Chip and Joanna Gaines Under Fire Again After TV Clips Resurface

“Fixer Upper” stars Chip and Joanna Gaines are once again under fire for television content produced by their popular Magnolia Network.

Critics believe the Christian duo, who have been outspoken about their faith, have compromised by including LGBTQ individuals and themes in their programming.

Coming off the heels of the debate over the Gaineses’ decision to include a gay couple in the show “Back to the Frontier,” a program setting families out to try and live as people did in the 1800s, the Texas-based couple is once again drawing the ire of some Christians.

This time, though, the consternation surrounds another show called “Roller Jam,” which aired last year.

Despite not being renewed for a second season, clips of “Roller Jam” are making the rounds on social media, with influencers and others highlighting LGBTQ messaging and imagery in the six-episode series.

“Two clips from Chip and Joanna Gaines’ new ‘family-friendly’ reality TV show, which features a queer activist as host, a crossdressing judge who wears ladies’ clothes in every episode, and an all-LGBTQ skate team,” Protestia posted on social media, breaking down various elements of concern.

CBN News’ Raj Nair and Billy Hallowell explain the latest chaos surrounding the Gaines family:

“The Daily Wire’s” Megan Basham was among those who spoke out about “Roller Jam,” with the writer taking aim at some of Chip Gaines’ recent comments defending “Back to the Frontier.”

“This blows apart Chip’s pretense that they are merely trying to be kind and understanding to individuals who identify as LGBTQ,” she said. “They are clearly using their positions and influence to promote disordered sexuality and gender behavior.”

Chip Gaines took to social media in July to push back on critics who slammed “Back to the Frontier,” accusing some Christians of not asking the right questions and listening.

“Talk, ask qustns [sic], listen.. [sic] maybe even learn,” he wrote. “Too much to ask of modern American Christian culture. Judge 1st, understand later/never.”

Gaines continued, “It’s a sad sunday when ‘non believers’ have never been confronted with hate or vitriol until they are introduced to a modern American Christian.”

